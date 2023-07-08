The dark history of the Freestyler club in Belgrade | Info

The Belgrade raft and club “Freestyler” continues to attract the attention of the public and fill the headlines of the black breaking latest news.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

This popular raft located on the quay was once known for its entertainment, as well as the “Winter Freestyler” located in the Beton Hall, and the worst news often comes from both places. Shootings, fights, drowning in the Sava, but also the mysterious death of a young man marked this place in just a few months, but his evil fate arose from a much darker history!

The news that the raft sank on the night before the New Year resonated with the public. There is no doubt that the bar received many more people that night than was allowed, and apart from the arrest of the managers, the public has not learned much about the investigation until now. After the sinking, there followed an avalanche of news linking this place to the darkest events.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

A young man aged around 25 died on the raft “Freestyler” on Friday. His body was pulled out of the river around 3:30 p.m., and the ambulance could only declare death. As we learn, it is about a young man who was a worker and entered the raft from the shore.

“It wasn’t even supposed to be in the raft, but in front. No one knows why he got into the raft, and before that he took off his protective vest and helmet. He probably slipped and then the fridge covered him. That’s where he was found. They pulled him out, but they couldn’t save him“, said the source of “Blica”. Yesterday on the spot it was not possible to find out more details about the accident because there was no one next to the sunken raft, while people who were next to the nearby raft said that everything happened quickly and that the Gendarmerie came and said someone drowned.

The raft sank, after 7 months still in the water

On New Year’s Eve, while the celebratory euphoria was at its peak, the raft, which was later found to be overcrowded, began to sink. Realizing slowly what was happening, the guests began to run headfirst without regard, jumping over the tables and leaving all their belongings behind. The official number of people on the raft, which is registered for 220 people, has not been announced, but, according to our knowledge, the key clue leading to that number is map 715.

Although more than half a year has passed since then, the raft is still in the water. The back part of the raft rests deeply on the bottom of the river, while only part of the second floor remains from the front part. The entrance to the raft is deeply submerged in the water. As you can see on the spot, one plate was removed from the front part of the raft, and a cavity similar to the entrance was created. In order to pull out the raft, special tools, cables, ropes and other equipment are used. According to experts, the operation of extracting the raft from the bottom of the river is complex and demanding. That is why divers with many years of experience were hired for specific tasks under water.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The experts of the National Criminal Technical Center in cooperation with the inspectors of the Fifth Department of the Criminal Police, by order of the Third Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade, were supposed to perform expert examinations in order to determine the cause of the sinking, however, to date, the expert examinations have not been carried out.

Owner, director, manager arrested

Three days after the raft sank, the owner of the raft “Freestajler” Markos L. (51), manager Dragan V. (46) and director Marko R. (51) were questioned in the premises of the Third Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade. However, during the hearing, Markos and Marko presented their defense and denied the crime they were accused of. Manager Dragan defended himself by remaining silent.

Izvor: Screenshot

After the hearing, the director and manager remained behind bars, while the owner of the raft was banned from approaching, meeting, communicating with certain people, as well as visiting certain places. The director and manager were released after 30 days of detention.

Raids on “Winter Freestyler”

Although the “Freestyler” raft sank, the “Winter Freestyler” night club in Belgrade did not stop working. Raids were carried out during January and February, however, it is not known whether members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs found drugs, firearms or cold weapons or certain legal irregularities. According to our information, frequent raids and searches of the building led to the change of security.

Shooting, wounded club security Source: Kurir/Facebook/screenshot

And not long after the security was changed, this club was filling newspaper articles again. A shooting took place in the winter club, the epilogue of which is still unknown. In April of this year, Darko M. (38), a security guard of the winter “Freestyler”, was wounded and he received two gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on April 8, when an unknown person approached security guard Darko M. and fired two shots at him. After the shooting, the shooter, whose identity is still unknown, ran away.

The Velje Nevolje group scattered drugs on Freestyler

Srđan Lalić, a witness-defendant in the proceedings against the Velje Nevolje clan, spoke about the fact that Veljko Belivuk’s team on the raft “did good business“. During his testimony, in December of last year, Lalić listed several Belgrade clubs, among which was “Freestyler”, where the Velje Nevolje group allegedly sold narcotics. Also, after the arrest of the Belivuk-Miljković group, another group of Partizan fans was arrested. They are accused of selling drugs in well-known Belgrade bars, including at “Freestyler”. It is not uncommon for fans, who are mainly engaged in security work, to enter into conflicts with competitors – members of other groups who want to engage in criminal activities at the same location.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć Murdered Vlastimir Milošević beaten on a raft

It was because of this that it was speculated that Belivuk was in conflict with the murdered karate player Vlastimir Milošević. The struggle for supremacy in the business of securing Belgrade’s rafts and taverns, as was suspected at the time, was the motive for the cruel liquidation of Vlastimir Milošević on the tram tracks on January 30, 2017. The prehistory of the conflict between Veljko Belivuk, Marko Miljković and Milošević reveals a lot about the motive for the murder. As the fans have been fighting for years to take control of the security of the most popular clubs and rafts in the capital, the conflict arose because, as “Blic” sources claimed at the time, control over drug dealing, however, there was never any evidence.

Milošević’s conflict with Belivuk and Miljković started on a raft from where Milošević was chased away.

Source: Courier

“After that, he persistently looked for an opportunity to argue with Belivuk. So one night, with a group of about 20 of his guys, he came to the raft to challenge Velja to a physical confrontation. He did not find him on the raft, but that’s why Belivuk together with his friends began to provoke him around the city, saying that he was a coward and that he was not allowed to come alone to discuss things”, the source of “Blica” said at the time. As Milošević’s wife Violeta said in her testimony, Vlastimir was beaten on the tracks three years before the murder when he went to “Freestyler”. According to this statement, he was beaten by about fifteen people.

Arson on the raft

By the way, in 2017, “Freestyler” was – on fire! Unknown persons then approached the raft in boats and set it on fire. A worker who was sleeping in the office at the time saved the fire that engulfed the entire raft at the last moment.

Injured fans and security

In 2013, there was a shooting on this raft when three people were wounded, two of whom were allegedly security guards. The wounded were Rade Petrović, who was one of the leaders of the “Partizanovci” fan group, and Darko Ristić, known as Meda, who became known to the public after he attacked the security of Miloš Vazura, the then head of director of FC Partizan. The media wrote that the shooting occurred because of a clash between fan groups. These two groups were also in conflict during 2013, when the “Janjičari” took over the tribune.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:00 Arrest of a murderer disguised as a food delivery man from Zemun Source: MUP

Izvor: MUP

(WORLD/Blic)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

