How did the former president’s daughter build a $240 million real estate empire?

Source: Profimedia/SPUTNIK

The daughter of the former president of Uzbekistan, who presented herself as a pop star and diplomat, spent 240 million dollars in properties from London to Hong Kong. Gulnara Karimova je used British companies to buy houses and planes with funds obtained through bribery and corruption, it is stated in the study of the organization Freedom For Eurasia. Accounting firms in London and the British Virgin Islands represented the British companies involved in the above transactions. The story raises new doubts about Britain’s efforts to tackle illegal wealth, writes the BBC.

British authorities have long been accused of they are not doing enough to prevent criminals from abroad using British assets to launder money. The report states that the ease with which Karimova obtained the property in the UK is worrying. There is no indication that representatives of companies associated with her knew who they were working for or that the source of the funds could have been suspicious. No one providing these services in the UK has been investigated or punished.

For a while, Gulnara Karimova was thought to succeed her father Islam Karimov, who ruled Uzbekistan as president from 1989 until his death in 2016. She appeared in music videos under the stage name Googoosha, ran a jewelry company and was ambassador to Spain. However, then in 2014 she disappeared from the public eye. It later emerged that she was detained on charges of corruption while her father was still in power and convicted in December 2017. Two years later she was sent to prison for violating the conditions of house arrest.

Prosecutors accused her of being part of a criminal ring that controls more than a billion dollars in assets in 12 countries, including Great Britain, Russia and the United Arab Emirates. “The Karimov case is one of the biggest cases of bribery and corruption of all time“, says Tom Mayne, one of the Freedom For Eurasia researchers and research fellow at the University of Oxford.

However, Karimova and her colleagues are have already sold part of the property acquired through corruption. Freedom for Eurasia investigated property and land records to identify at least 14 properties that were bought before she was arrested, allegedly with dubious means, in various countries, including the UK, Switzerland, France, Dubai and Hong Kong.

Luxury apartments in London, castle with lake

The report, which will be published on Tuesday, March 14, is titled ‘Who Helped the Uzbek Princess?’ focuses on five properties bought in and around London, now worth £50m – including three flats in Belgravia, west of Buckingham Palace, a house in Mayfair and an £18million mansion in Surrey with a private lake.

Two flats in Belgravia were sold in 2013 before Karimova was taken into custody. Britain’s Serious Fraud Office blocked a house in Mayfair, a mansion in Surrey and a third flat in Belgravia in 2017. The Freedom For Eurasia report also lists companies in London and the British Virgin Islands that are said to be them Karimova or her associates used to spend the proceeds of crime on real estate, as well as on a private plane.

Gulnara’s boyfriend Rustam Madumarov and her other associates are listed in official documents as “real owners” – the legal term for a person ultimately in control – a company based in Great Britain, Gibraltar and the British Virgin Islands. But the report says that they were only representatives of Karimova, who is used companies to launder hundreds of millions of dollars.

Buying an airplane worth 40 million dollars

Accounting services for two UK companies linked to Karimov – Panalli Ltd and Odenton Management Ltd – were provided by SH Landes LLP, a firm formerly based in New Oxford Street, London. At the end of July 2010, SH Landes tried to register or buy another company. The goal was to buy a private jet for about $40 million, with Madumarov listed as the beneficial owner. In fact, according to the report, Karimova was behind the purchase.

When asked about the source of the funds, SH Landes replied: “We believe that the question of his personal wealth is not relevant in this situation. This is obviously because Madumarov did not provide money for the purchase of the plane from his personal funds.”

(WORLD)