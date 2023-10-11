The Daughters of Charity Leave El Rincón de San Lázaro After Over a Century of Service

Headline: Daughters of Charity Nuns to Stop Working in Cuba’s El Rincón de San Lázaro after 100 Years of Service

By CubitaNOW Editorial Staff | Tuesday, October 10, 2023

“Unfortunate news. The Daughters of Charity will stop working in El Rincón de San Lázaro in Cuba,” said Yankiel Fernández, founder of the Aliento de Vida aid group, on Tuesday.

Fernández expressed his sadness over the decision, stating, “Very sad to know that the nuns who have spent more than 100 years of dedication and fruitful and genuine work in the El Rincón Leper House, serving so many sick people.”

The announcement was made in the Facebook group Revista Cacahual Online on Saturday. The Daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul have been providing services to the poor in Cuba since 1854 and have been serving Hansen’s patients (leprosy) in El Rincón since 1917.

“On Sunday, they will leave that house where they served for so many years. According to what they told me, the reason that forced them to leave this house is that there are not enough sisters; few religious vocations,” revealed Adel Faya Montano. Montano also expressed well wishes for the nuns in their new endeavors.

The nuns will be relocated to different houses of the Daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul, including the Santa Susana Nursing Home in Bejucal, Casa la Inmaculada on San Lázaro Street, and the Centro Habana facility. The care of the sick in El Rincón will now be taken over by four sisters from the Congregation of Martha and Mary, a religious order founded in Guatemala in 1979.

Despite the advancements in medical treatments for leprosy, Hugo Marrero emphasized the importance of the nuns’ work in the hospital, stating, “The tireless work of the nuns in the hospital, in addition to assisting the sick, always contributed to the development and support of the sick.” Marrero also recognized the current challenge of attracting women with religious vocations to continue such noble work.

The news saddened many Cubans who expressed their gratitude and well wishes to the Daughters of Charity. María Victoria García remarked, “How sad, so many years of work and caring for each patient day by day. Everything that is happening in our country is very unfortunate.” Other Cubans thanked the nuns for their love, care, and affection for the patients.

The departure of the Daughters of Charity reflects a broader issue of declining vocations and a shortage of nurses. However, the nuns’ dedication and impact will continue to be remembered wherever they go.

