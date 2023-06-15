‘The Davenports’ tells the story of a millionaire black family in 1910 – MONDO MODA

With the success of the “Queen Charlotte” and “Bridgerton” series, the first book of the duology hits the market. Os Davenport, inspired by the life of activist CR Patterson and his family. Krystal Marquis’s work chronicles the lives of four girls navigating wealth, friendship, family relationships and romance.

In 1910, the Davenports are one of the few millionaire black families in the United States. Between crystal chandeliers and grand balls, we met Olivia, the eldest daughter. Obedient and well-behaved, she is about to be introduced to society and get married, until Washington DeWight, leader of the Civil Rights Movement, crosses her path.

Helen, the youngest, is more interested in fixing cars than falling in love. Amy-Rose, the Davenport sisters’ childhood friend and housekeeper, dreams of starting her own business and marrying the only man she could ever marry: John Davenport, Olivia and Helen’s older brother. Ruby, Olivia’s best friend, also has her eyes on John and needs to secure a rich husband before she loses everything.

About the author

Krystal Marquis spends most of her time happily in libraries and used bookstores. She studied biology at Boston College and the University of Connecticut and now works as the Environment, Health and Safety Manager for the world‘s largest bookstore.

A born reader, Krystal began researching and writing to complete a NaNoWriMo challenge, short for English National Novel Writing Month, or National Novel Writing Month, and ended up with the first draft of The Davenports in hand. When she’s not writing or planning trips to The Book Barn looking to find her next favorite novel, Krystal enjoys hiking, expanding her shoe collection, and thinking of ways to create her own Jurassic Park.

