[The Epoch Times, November 08, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhang Ting comprehensive report) The US mid-term elections are approaching, and the two parties are fiercely competing for control of Congress. Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, said Monday (Nov. 7) that voters should vote for the Republican candidate in the bipartisan congressional race.

Musk first announced earlier this year that he himself plans to vote Republican. Now that the mid-term elections are entering the final countdown, Musk is calling on voters to use their votes to support Republican control of Congress.

He took to Twitter on Monday to explain why he voted Republican.

“To independent-minded voters: sharing power would curb the worst excesses of both parties, and given that the presidency is Democratic, I recommend voting for a Republican Congress,” Musk wrote.

“Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other, so independent voters are the ones who really decide who runs (Congress)!” Musk added on Twitter.

On May 16, Musk announced his historic decision at the Miami tech conference: supporting the Republicans in the midterm elections. He said at the time that while he classified himself as a moderate, neither a Republican nor a Democrat, he historically voted Democrat as if he might never vote Republican. But “in this election now, I will.”

Musk added in a May 18 tweet: “I voted Democrats in the past because they were (basically) the party of goodness. But they’ve turned into a party of division and hatred, so I can’t support anymore They, (I would) vote Republican. Now, let’s sit back and watch the dirty tricks they (Democrats) are about to do against me…”

Republicans are expected to take the House of Representatives on Tuesday (Nov. 8), according to opinion polls, but the race for the Senate remains tight.

After Musk took over Twitter and began a massive overhaul of the platform, many Democrats were very upset about it. Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Chief Legal Officer Vijay Gade immediately after completing the acquisition. Vijaya Gadde).

Fox said Gad led a Twitter review of the New York Post’s revelations about the laptop scandal of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. At that time, the “New York Post” was once blocked by Twitter for breaking the news. Twitter also directly pulled the outlet’s heavyweight coverage of the scandal. The move sparked strong condemnation from Republican lawmakers.

Left-wing funds have pressured Twitter advertisers to stop advertising. In a letter to advertisers, Musk wrote, “I acquired Twitter because having a common digital city square is very important to the future of civilization, where a variety of beliefs can be shared in a healthy way. Have a debate, not resort to violence.”

