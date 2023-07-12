The day Huw Edwards, today at the center of a scandal, announced live the death of Queen Elizabeth II – Corriere TV

Huw Edwards is the man at the center of the scandal that is overwhelming the BBC: his wife has revealed that he is the well-known face of the TV who had paid a young man up to 35 thousand pounds in exchange for sexually explicit photos. The face of Edwards – famous in Great Britain – bounced on TV screens around the world on 8 September: it was he who gave the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II live. UK public television was the first to break the news. After the disappearance of the sovereign, the main channel of British TV has entrusted the conducting to the journalist who wore a black dress for the occasion. This is the dress code that the BBC imposes in the event of the death of a member of the royal family.

July 12, 2023 – Updated July 12, 2023, 8:10 pm

