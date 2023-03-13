Florence, 13 March 2023 – For both of them it was supposed to be a Sunday of leisure in the open air, among the Florentine hills, in the first spring sun. Instead it ended in tragedy, around 11, on via Vecchia Pisana, the road that from the center of Lastra a Signa it climbs towards Malmantile and immerses itself in the countryside. Fulvio Farina54 years old, entrepreneur from Poggio a Caiano (Prato), was traveling on his Ducati. With a group of centaurs he was climbing towards the hills. Gabriel Niccolai57 years old, cycling enthusiast from Pistoia, was instead engaged in the descent, on his bike. It seems that he had just left some cyclists with the intention of changing groups to make an easier route: he was going back to join a second group. The two collided in Ponte Torto, a tiny cluster of houses already the scene of many accidents. It is not known what happened, no one would have witnessed the exact moment of the clash. Fulvio’s biker friends would also have arrived with the two victims already on the ground. It is not clear whether someone invaded the opposite lane or if the collision took place on the center line.

The collision was so violent as to leave no escape. Rescue attempts by friends and passers-by were useless, and they immediately called 118. On the spot, a doctor and volunteers from the Public Assistance of Signa and the Misericordia of Lastra a Signa intervened, but they could do nothing but ascertain the death of the two men. Even the Pegasus helicopter, which had taken off, returned without landing. Carabinieri surveys of the Lastra a Signa station and the Signa company to try to reconstruct the dynamics.

The Arma identified the victims which, especially in the case of the amateur cyclist, was not easy: at first no documents were found, only the cell phone. The recovery of the bodies was carried out by the Misericordia di Lastra and only after many hours was the road reopened to traffic. The enormous pain of relatives and friends remains. Fulvio Farina was a well-known building contractor in the Prato area. Married, two daughters, he had a great passion for motorcycles. Gabriele Niccolai, who leaves behind his wife and daughter, worked at Agraria Checchi in Pistoia and loved the mornings on the pedals. “We join in the pain of the family members – said the mayor of Lastra a Signa, Angela Bagni – and thank the volunteers and the police who did everything possible to try and rescue the victims. Unfortunately, there was nothing they could do” .