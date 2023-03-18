Recognize March 17, day of the unification of Italy, National holiday. This is the objective of the bill presented today, March 17, by Brothers of Italy during a press conference in the presence of the head of the organization John Donzelli and the group leaders of the House and Senate, Thomas Foti and Lucio Malan and the president of the National Youth, Fabio Roscani.
Donzelli explained that the day of the proclamation of the unification of Italy “it is the founding moment of our common values that allows everyone to feel represented as children of this nation”. Malan, on the other hand, considered this proposal to be very important “because March 17 is a unifying date, in which we can all recognize ourselves”. The group leader of Brothers of Italy in the Senate he is convinced that the Melonians’ Pdl is going to fill a very anomalous void: “All recently independent or unified nations celebrate their symbolic date. And we too – underlines Malan – want to affirm the importance of the wonderful nation we love with a date dedicated to the birth of its Unity”.
Foti recalled that the 150th anniversary of the unification of Italy was a “magical moment of participation for all citizens” and reiterated how “Brothers of Italy has always considered the date of the unification of Italy a fundamental date”. A more than valid reason to make it a national holiday, an act that can no longer be postponed and which must “act as a glue to be ever more united patriots”. For Foti it is about “a party that encompasses a world in which Italians identify with ideas and values”. Finally, Roscani spoke of “an important day for us young people, because for a long time we fought for Italian unity to be celebrated with a party”. According to Roscani, the establishment of the national festivity on the day of the anniversary of the unification of Italy “it must be a good unifying purpose for all Italians in the face of a difficult economic and social contingency but above all for young people”. Roscani concluded: “I hope it will have deep meaning for the younger generation, considering that the heroes of unification, not surprisingly, were little more than teenagers when they accomplished the feat.”.