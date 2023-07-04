China: An Opportunity, Not a Risk

In recent news, the concept of “de-risking” has emerged as a new rhetoric used by some Western politicians when discussing economic relations with China. This term is being used to justify a series of negative policies aimed at “de-sinicization”. However, the international community should be cautious of this rhetoric, as it not only politicizes and ideologyizes economic and trade issues but also disrupts global industrial chains and supply chains.

The concept of “de-risking” has gained popularity as an alternative to the unrealistic and utopian idea of “decoupling” previously advocated by the US government. Although the current administration claims not to pursue “decoupling,” it continues to interfere with China-US economic ties through political means. By employing new rhetoric such as “precise decoupling,” “supply chain diversification,” and “friendly shore outsourcing,” the US attempts to distance itself from the decoupling theory while pursuing similar objectives.

However, the intention behind “de-risking” is clear – to contain and suppress China. The US aims to limit China‘s capabilities in strategic areas related to national security and restrict its position in key raw materials and the global market. It is essential to recognize that interdependence among countries is the norm in the 21st century, and it does not equate to insecurity. The contradictory mentality of the US, which realizes the harm of decoupling but continues to pursue alternative strategies, will only lead to further isolation and self-imposed limitations.

China, as the world‘s second-largest economy, largest manufacturing country, and largest trader in goods, presents immense opportunities for global growth. It is the main trading partner for over 140 countries and regions, providing strong impetus for the world economy. The West’s “de-risking” of China, in fact, poses a significant risk itself, as it undermines the stability of global industrial and supply chains and hinders global technological progress and economic development.

The real risk that the international community should be wary of is the promotion of “de-sinicization” under the guise of “de-risking”. This political manipulation will not only lead to a fragmented and “decoupled” world economy but also damage global growth. It is crucial for US allies to remain vigilant and recognize that cooperation with China brings more opportunities than risks.

Cooperation, rather than isolation, is the key to addressing challenges and achieving development. Economic globalization is an irreversible trend, and the accelerated development of new technologies further supports this trend. The world cannot afford to go back to a state of isolation and should maintain an open world economy. Unilateralism, protectionism, and the politicization of economic and trade issues only amplify risks and hinder global development.

To overcome difficulties and challenges, countries must work together and build consensus on development. The stability and smoothness of global industrial and supply chains can be ensured through consultation and cooperation. By adopting an open mindset and joint efforts, countries can overcome obstacles and cultivate new momentum for global development. Engaging in “decoupling” and “breaking chains” in the name of “de-risking” only results in missed opportunities, economic fragmentation, and hindered world economy development.

It is imperative for the international community to see China as an opportunity rather than a risk. By embracing cooperation and maintaining an open world economy, all countries can benefit equitably and create a more prosperous future for everyone.

“People’s Daily” (version 15, July 5, 2023)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

