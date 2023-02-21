Home World The dead and the damage caused by the new earthquake in southern Turkey
At least six people died in the new earthquake that struck southern Turkey on Monday evening. There was a first shock of magnitude 6.3 at 18.04 (Italian time), followed three minutes later by another of less intensity, of magnitude 5.8. The two shocks came just over two weeks after the very serious earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in the night between 5 and 6 February, causing a total of more than 46,000 dead and thousands injured.

Monday evening’s earthquake caused new collapses of some damaged structures that have remained unsafe since then: according to reports from the Turkish authorities, the deaths occurred in the cities of Antioch, Defne and Samandag, all in the south of the country, near the border with northwestern Syria. Many buildings had already been evacuated after the earthquake two weeks ago, which helped to avoid more deaths.

The tremors also caused 294 injuries, of which 18 hospitalized in serious conditions. It also seems that there are people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings, but precise information has not yet been communicated in this regard.

The tremors were felt distinctly even at a great distance, and particularly in Syria. Here, however, there does not seem to have been major damage, unlike what happened two weeks ago, but the news that arrives is conflicting: the state news agency A LOT he said there were 6 injured in Aleppo due to debris falling from a building, while according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based organization that monitors the situation in Syria, at least 470 were injured.

See also  China out of the Covid emergency

– Read also: The Turkish city that withstood the earthquake

