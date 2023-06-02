Home » the dead are at least 50- Corriere TV
the dead are at least 50- Corriere TV

At least 50 have died in the train crash in India. This was reported by the newspaper “Hindustan Times”, which speaks of 179 injured, while according to the “Times of India” the injured would be 300. According to an initial reconstruction, the Coromandel Express bound for Chennai derailed ending up on the opposite platform in the Balasore, in the eastern state of Orissa, colliding with a freight train. Several passengers are still trapped under the carriages.

June 2, 2023 – Updated June 2, 2023 , 8:18 PM

