The death toll from the very serious earthquake that occurred in the night between Sunday and Monday in southern Turkey and northern Syria rose again on Thursday: they are now over 16,000. Like previous estimates, it is a provisional number: rescue services are still at work and there are thousands missing under the rubble.

The Turkish government has said that 12.873 people died in Turkey, while 1,262 people died in controlled parts of the country in Syria from Bashar al Assad’s regime and at least 1,900 in the territories to the north-west of the country, occupied by the rebels: the latter estimate was made by the White Helmets, an organization of civil defense volunteers known for their assistance to the population during the war. The injured are at least 65 thousand.

In recent hours many survivors have also been pulled out of the rubble, but it is becoming less and less likely that the other missing people will be found alive: according to the rescue teams at work, the first ones are crucial to save the survivors 72 ore from the moment of the earthquake (ie the first three days: yesterday was the last). Steven Godby, British natural disaster expert, has Done ad Associated Press this estimate: that after 72 hours the chances of finding alive go from 74 percent to 22 percent, reaching 6 percent on the fifth day after the disaster (in this case Friday).

Both in Syria and in Turkey, the respective governments have mobilized all the means and services available, but the damage is very extensive and further aid is needed to deal with everything. Over 110,000 operators and over 5,500 vehicles of various types are at work. Many hospitals are overcrowded and without the necessary staff and tools to cope with everything. Some were destroyed by the earthquake.

In both countries they were sent relief materials, rescue teams and economic aid from various foreign governments. But the situation is particularly complicated in Syria, where a civil war has been going on for over a decade and had already devastated the country before the earthquake. In many areas of north-west Syria, in particular, i.e. those controlled by the rebels and precisely those most affected by the earthquake, access for relief is extremely complicated and possible only across the border with Turkey, and in any case with long and partially damaged by the earthquake. Precisely for this reason the White Helmets have asked for help in these hours to be able to manage all the relief efforts.

Complicating matters is the fact that the Assad regime is under sanctions and considered unreliable by much of the West: many fear that if humanitarian aid gets to the regime, Assad could use it as a weapon to blackmail or even starve the rebels.

Thursday morning Reuters ha written that the first humanitarian convoy directed towards north-western Syria has been sent, a sign that the situation is reportedly stalling, but no other confirmations have arrived at the moment. always to Reutersa Turkish government official said the border into the area was open for humanitarian convoys and more would open in the coming days.