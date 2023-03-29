Bagno a Ripoli (Florence), 29 March 2023 – He was retired and was a former butcher the dead man in the afternoon of Wednesday 29 March a fat hit by a car. GC, 85, was walking with his wife in via Chiantigiana, central area of ​​the fraction of the municipality of Bagno a Ripoli. At that point the sidewalk is very narrow and the couple walked in single file.

In front was the husband. As the two passed, a car lost control and crashed into the man, running him over and pushing him against the wall. There were moments of terror in the street. His wife, in shock, suffered no physical consequences. The motorist stopped while passers-by called for help.

The intervention of 118 with two ambulances it was immediate. The man was rescued and all resuscitation maneuvers were attempted, without success. The victim had long since retired and was taking a walk with her wife.

The son is an agent of the Municipal police. Just the traffic police carried out the surveys on the road and tried to reconstruct the dynamics. The man driving was subjected drug and alcohol testing and it came back negative. He didn’t give a real explanation as to why he lost control of the car. It could have been a stroke of sleep. The man’s license was withdrawn, his car seized and he was referred to the judicial authority by the Municipal Police.

And the condolences of Bathroom in Ripoli for this mourning that once again brings up the theme of road safety. The Municipality, during the meeting of the municipal council, addressed a thought to the man clinging to the pain of his son.