The deal on grain exports from Ukraine, which was signed last July to allow Ukrainian ships to safely cross the Black Sea despite the war, has been extended. The Ukrainian and Russian governments had signed it with the mediation of Turkey and it was due to expire today, Sunday 19 March. It’s unclear how long the extension will last: Ukraine says for 120 days, Russia for 60.

Ukraine is one of the world‘s leading exporters of wheat and other foodstuffs, and the blockage on exports caused by the war had led in the first months of the Russian invasion to a very serious food crisis in various countries of the world, especially in the Middle East and Africa.

The ships were stranded because the waters around Ukraine’s main Black Sea ports have been largely mined by the Ukrainian military to prevent Russian warships from conducting an invasion by sea. But this had caused enormous logistical problems: the grain had begun to rot, the containers containing it had to be quickly cleared to make room for more grain, and the countries that depended on the regular arrival of grain from the Ukraine were in dire straits.

Despite initial skepticism that the agreement will last, Ukrainian wheat producers have managed to export more than 25 tonnes since last July in recent months. The Russian government he said that it will consider extending the deal further only if there is “tangible progress” in implementing its three-year deal with the United Nations to ease food and fertilizer exports from Russia, which have been halted by sanctions against the oligarchs Russians and the country’s state agricultural bank.

