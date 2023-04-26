Home » The death of Bogdan Bitik: the note from the management of Repubblica
The management and the newspaper all rally around the family of Bogdan Finishedkilled today in Kherson while working alongside our colleague Conrad Zunino, to tell the story of an increasingly ferocious war on the field. Bogdan’s sacrifice remains an example of the best journalism under the most difficult conditions. The affection of the entire editorial team goes to Corrado Zunino, who was injured.

