The death of Čačanka after being bitten by a hornet is being investigated Info

After the death of a 54-year-old woman who died two days ago from a hornet sting, an investigation was ordered into the medical procedures that were applied during her treatment and care.

“A commission for internal supervision was formed which will determine the actions of all employed health workers in the chain of medical care of the patient, starting with the employees of the clinic in Mrčajevci, and ending with the employees of the Emergency Service in Čačak. Today I received the first reports, but in the next day or two I will have a complete insight into what specifically happened in this case, only after that we will be able to talk about anything concrete.“, He said Dr. Aco Pajović, director of the Health Center in Čačak.

He added that no one will be spared responsibility if it is proven. The day before, the General Hospital also announced about this case.

“The patient who was brought to the reception was unconscious, pulseless and not breathing. According to the emergency services, the patient was also unconscious of her pulse and breathing at their reception. During the transport, all resuscitation measures were taken. Cardiopulmonary cerebral resuscitation was continued in the emergency department, but unfortunately, after all the measures taken, the patient died.“, she stated Dr. Marija Stranjanac, PR General Hospital in Čačak.

