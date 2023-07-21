The death of Pancho Villa, bandit and revolutionary

On July 20, 1923, one hundred years ago, the former Mexican bandit, revolutionary and general Pancho Villa was traveling in his car in the city of Parral, in northern Mexico, when he ended up in the middle of an ambush: more than 150 bullets were fired towards the car, 14 hit the target, killing him. Villa was 45 years old, had an unknown number of children and an even greater number of wives (23 certified ones, but according to other reconstructions they were more than 75). He had withdrawn from the armed struggle three years ago, after an agreement with the government which had guaranteed him a large villa and a large surrounding land. He was already very popular and over time would become a legend in the history of the Mexican Revolution. It was never clarified with certainty who organized his murder: Villa had made many enemies in the course of his life, first as a bandit, then as a guerrilla, even very violent and cruel.

Along with fellow revolutionary leader Emiliano Zapata, he was instrumental in the Mexican Revolution that began in 1910, which led to the promulgation of the Constitution in 1917 (fighting would continue for another three years). He contributed to the defeat of the president and general Porfirio Diaz, who represented the interests of landowners. And he was also responsible for the only military incursion into US territory in two centuries, when he attacked the city of Columbus in New Mexico. A mystery also concerns his body: three years after his death, a Mexican soldier dug him up and cut off his head, which it was never found.

Today Villa is celebrated in Mexico as one of the heroes of the nation, the equestrian statues that portray him are numerous, but he remains a difficult character to frame for historians and biographers. Paco Ignacio Taibo II, a biographer of him, he defined it “a revolutionary with the mentality of a bank robber”.

Francisco Villa was born as José Doroteo Arango Arámbula in 1878 in San Juan del Rio, in the state of Durango: he would later change his name, as a fugitive, drawing inspiration, according to various versions, either from his godfather, or from a soldier or another bandit. He was the son of peasants and had an already rather animated adolescence, with some problems with the law. When he was 16 he shot and wounded the owner of the farm where the family worked. Stories and legends were born about the episode, but there are more confirmations that the armed attack was revenge for an attempt to molest Villa’s younger sister, then twelve years old.

At that point Villa went on the run and into hiding, organizing a rather large band of ex-farmers and other outlaws, active in the Mexican states of Durango and Chihuahua. His main enemies were the big landowners estates (large farms) and this earned him a certain fame among the poorest farmers and among the inhabitants of the villages whose lands had been expropriated to make way for large estates. Even today, in the Mexican popular imagination, he is celebrated as a defender of the weak. But that era was marked by common and violent crimes.

In 1910 he joined the mexican revolutionwhich lasted ten years and saw a succession of battles, coups and plots a large number of presidents, dictators and “generalissimi”. The first phase of the revolution began when General Porfirio Diaz – in power for 30 years, albeit with some breaks – won the election by beating Francisco Madero, a wealthy landowner. Madero accused Diaz of rigging the election, and with the support of other landowners, he began an armed revolt.

Madero promised that once in power he would implement land reform and so he won the support of a large majority of small landowners and dispossessed peasants who joined his revolutionary army. Among the first to support Madero was Villa, who was persuaded by a Madero emissary to deploy his band of brigands with the revolutionary forces.

Throughout the following years Villa continued to lead his guerrillas into the mountains north of Mexico, defeating Diaz’s army several times, until briefly becoming the governor of Chihuahua. However, the boundary between the activities that Villa undertook as a revolutionary general and those that he carried out as leader of a band of brigands was not always clear. In those years the United States openly supported Madero and Villa: Villa operated in areas not far from the border and was repeatedly supplied with arms and ammunition by the American army.

Villa and Emiliano Zapata, who led the rebel armies in the south of the country, appeared in American newspapers portrayed as a couple of romantic rebels.

During the war, however, Villa and his troops were also responsible for very heinous crimes: one of the best known is the massacre of San Pedro de la Cueva, in 1915, when, in retaliation for an attack suffered, the approximately 80 men of the town, including some boys, were killed with a summary execution.

Meanwhile, the revolution continued: Madero defeated Diaz, but disappointed the expectations of small landowners and those of many guerrilla leaders, such as Villa and Zapata. Before his generals could revolt, Madero was assassinated by another general, Victoriano Huerta, who proclaimed himself president. Civil war began again against the new president, with Villa back in the mountains to the north and Zapata and other generals to the south.

Villa’s army waxed and waned according to his fortunes in warfare. After a few defeats he was reduced to a small band of a few tens or hundreds of men who returned to banditry. A few victories against government forces brought several soldiers back with him, allowing him to return again to threaten large cities and military bases.

Meanwhile, the United States had decided to support another president and had cut off supplies to Villa. For this reason and to take revenge on an arms dealer who had sold them defective products, in 1916 Villa’s gang decided to raid the city of Columbus, New Mexico: 500 of his men attacked the city and raided an arms depot before fleeing and returning to Mexico. The United States organized a punitive expedition. It was the first time the US military used planes and trucks in a military operation, in which some young servicemen who would become famous participated: future President Dwight D. Eisenhower and future World War II general George Patton.

Villa managed to escape, but many of his commanders were killed. Without American aid, guerrilla warfare had become nearly impossible. In 1919, the other famous guerrilla commander, Zapata, was assassinated, and Villa remained one of the few to oppose the government of yet another new president, Venustiano Carranza. When Carranza, whom Villa considered a personal enemy, was also assassinated by some political rivals, Villa let the new government know that he was willing to withdraw from the guerrillas in exchange for an amnesty.

In 1920 Villa retired to a large one hacienda of 25,000 acres (one hundred square kilometers) given to him by the government, which also gave him a substantial annual pension. Three years later he was killed in the ambush. The most accredited theory is that the principal was the landowner Jesús Herrera, who brought together some personal enemies of Villa and who was covered and supported by local and national politicians concerned by the popularity of the revolutionary leader among the poorer classes.

Villa was buried in the Parral cemetery, but three years later Colonel Francisco Durazo Ruiz organized a nocturnal expedition to exhume the body, behead him and take his head away, perhaps as a bet, perhaps to obtain an unproven reward (various legends arose about this). His head was never found, the remains of the body in 1961 were transferred to Mexico City, in the monument of the Revolution.

Pancho Villa is today considered a hero of the Mexican Revolution and his adventurous life has inspired a large number of films, books, songs, making him one of the best-known characters in Mexican popular culture.

