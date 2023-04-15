The death of Pol Pot, 25 years ago

On April 15, 1998, twenty-five years ago, Pol Pot died, leader of the communist armed movement of the Khmer Rouge and of the regime with which he had governed Cambodia until twenty years earlier, considered among the bloodiest in the history of the twentieth century. Pol Pot was 72 years old, in poor health and had been placed under house arrest by the Khmer Rouge themselves for just under a year, following a long dispute within the group. He died in a village in the area still controlled by the guerrillas, that of Along Veng, a city in northern Cambodia, in the area of ​​the Dangrek mountains which separate the country from Thailand.

His death, which occurred just when it appeared that the Khmer Rouge had agreed to hand him over to an international tribunal, has been the subject of many hypotheses and theories.

Pol Pot officially died of a heart attack that occurred in his sleep, but according to some witnesses present on the spot, including the journalist Nate Thayer that a year earlier had been the only one to interview him, he would instead have killed himself by ingesting a lethal dose of drugs. In any case, he avoided any trial for his crimes: his body was shown to a group of journalists and three days later he was cremated according to the traditional Buddhist rite, on top of a pile of tyres. The cremation site was then covered with a rusty metal sheet, which was flanked by a small sign.

Today it is part of a sort of tourist circuit dedicated to the places of the Khmer Rouge, and is visited by tourists and onlookers, mostly Cambodians.

Pol Pot led a communist dictatorship in Cambodia for less than four years, between 1976 and 1979, and an estimated 1.5-2 million Cambodians died during that time, or about a quarter of the country’s entire population. The Khmer Rouge regime was responsible for mass killings of alleged political opponents, but not only. A large part of the population died of starvation, the effects of forced labor and the lack of medical care. Pol Pot’s methods of government were so extreme as to be considered almost a social experiment: the regime combined elements of Marxism with an ideology returning to a rural society of the Khmer tradition (Cambodia’s largest ethnic group) and led to that which is known as the Cambodian genocide.

Pol Pot’s regime was overthrown in 1979 by the military intervention of Vietnam (another communist regime), which at that time was supported by the Soviet Union (it was in the middle of the Cold War).

Pol Pot and the other Khmer Rouge leaders moved into the forests and mountainous areas bordering Thailand, where they fought a guerrilla war that lasted many years, also with support from the United States. Despite being at the head of a communist movement, in fact, Pol Pot was for a long time more or less openly supported by the US administration during and after the war that saw the US army engaged in Vietnam. The Cambodian dictator was seen as a possible barrier to Vietnamese expansion in the area.

Pol Pot was not his real name: he was born as Saloth Sar in May 1925 in Prek Sbauv, a small village in northeastern Cambodia, into a wealthy family of farmers. He assumed the “war” name Pol Pot in 1963, when he was already a revolutionary guerrilla: numerous theories have been proposed on the meaning of the name, but it is possible that he had none in particular. During his lifetime, the Cambodian dictator went by many different names and nicknames, including Pouk, Hay, Pol, 87, Big Uncle, Big Brother, Brother Number 1, 99 and Phem. He said to his secretary: “The more times you change your name, the better: it confuses the enemy.”

His family had ties to the Cambodian king Sisowath Monivong: a cousin of Pol Pot was one of the ruler’s concubines. At the time Cambodia was a French protectorate, the monarchy had limited powers but proximity to the court ensured a high status. This allowed Saloth Sar first to attend French schools in the capital Phnom Penh, then to go to Paris, starting in 1949, to attend a radio-electronics high school: he stayed in France for three years, his school career was unsuccessful but he came to contact with the French Communist Party, was influenced by the writings of Stalin and Mao (he later admitted that he did not “really understand” those of Marx), and joined the Khmer Marxist circle founded by Cambodians in the French capital.

In 1953 he returned to Cambodia, which had just gained independence from France: he worked as a teacher and was one of the founders of the Cambodian Communist Party (1960). When King Norodom Sihanouk, who in those years had centralized powers and limited democratic activities, launched an operation that was supposed to arrest all members of the Communist Party, Pol Pot moved to the forests of the north of the country, where he became the leader of a revolutionary movement. He helped feed and train it for at least a decade, also maintaining relations with North Vietnam and China, from which he asked for military support.

In 1970 General Lon Nol took power in Cambodia with a coup d’état, bringing the country closer to the United States and South Vietnam: these were the years of the war in Vietnam and the destinies of Cambodia were strongly influenced by it.

In 1970 the invasion of a border region of Cambodia by the Vietcong, the communist resistance force to the US-backed South Vietnamese regime, led to a massive bombing of the country by US air forces. The effects of the US bombs fell largely on the civilian population and had the unforeseen effect of the increase in the membership of Cambodians in the revolutionary movement of Pol Pot, which had begun to be defined as the “Khmer Rouge”.

In early 1972 Pol Pot controlled a northern region of the country, where he began a redistribution of land, the seizure of motorized vehicles and a forced collectivization. The goal was to create a completely self-sufficient agricultural society, in which the leaders of the party – known in those years with the name of “Angkar” – would control all aspects of Cambodian life. The war against Lon Nol’s regime lasted another couple of years, until the latter fled in April 1975, when the Khmer Rouge entered the capital.

Within hours the Khmer Rouge forced the population of Phnom Penh – about 2 million people – to leave the city, in what was one of the largest forced migrations of recent history and which transformed the Cambodian capital into a so-called “ghost town”. The guerrillas claimed it was a temporary measure to avoid the risks of an American bombing.

Hundreds of thousands of people were instead brought to work in the fields. Survivors of the regime said that the work in the countryside was exhausting: people were forced to work more than 10 hours a day, and were normally only given two bowls of rice, one for lunch and one for dinner. Anyone found stealing – even just fruit – was killed. Many Buddhist monks and people belonging to high social classes were killed. Among the categories most affected was that of teachers: the survivors still tell today that those who wore glasses were arrested, because glasses were associated with a high level of education.

Pol Pot established one of the most violent and terrible dictatorships of the twentieth century: in the four years of the regime, prisons and extermination camps were built in different parts of the country. The testimonies collected in the following decades tell of torture, mass killings, widespread cruelty. The country was organized into a series of agricultural cooperatives where labor was forced, violence ever present, families separated. The ambition to create the Cambodian “new man” justified the repression of any dissent and any alleged sign of weakness.

Starting in December 1976, Pol Pot prepared Cambodia for a war against Vietnam, where in the meantime the forces of the North and the Vietcong had managed to unify the country by exploiting the withdrawal of American forces: Vietnam had therefore become a socialist republic, but continued to be seen by Pol Pot as a threat to his own revolution. At the basis of the mutual distrust there were various reasons of a historical nature, as well as border disputes: but above all, after the victory over the Americans, Ho Chi Minh’s Vietnam wanted to assert its influence in the area, while Pol Pot’s regime did not intend accept any kind of political interference. By overestimating its own strength, Cambodia thought it could rival its neighbors in military terms.

Clashes in the border regions, which started after some Khmer Rouge trespassing, escalated into a large-scale invasion by Vietnamese troops into Cambodia on Christmas Day 1978. Within a few months, Pol Pot’s regime fell, but the Khmer leadership fled to the borders of Thailand, where they continued a military opposition to the new Vietnam-backed Cambodian government. Pol Pot officially left the military command in 1985, but remained very influential in the following years: he spent some years between Thailand and China, until Vietnam’s withdrawal from Cambodia in 1989.

He then settled in a small village in the north of the country where he remained throughout the 1990s, while his troops deserted and the few Khmer Rouge leaders who remained by his side slowly abandoned him.

Again in 1997, in a final act of violence and paranoia, he ordered and obtained the killing of his heir to Khmer Rouge leader, Son Sen, and twelve of his family members and closest allies. He was then placed under house arrest by another leader of the movement, Ta Mok: it is in this period that Pol Pot also gave the only interview after the fall of his regime. He showed no signs of repentance, he justified every choice of his government from an anti-Vietnamese perspective, he said he did not believe in the million dead. His death and that of other leaders of the movement, which took place without a trial, made the process of historical reworking of that terrible period in Cambodia more complex.

The first convictions of Khmer Rouge leaders came in 2014: two of those convicted in 2018 were also found guilty of genocide.