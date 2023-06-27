The death of Teresa Campos de Pastor, an icon for Honduras: who she was and what she leaves behind

She’s dead Teresa Campos de Pastor. A name (unfortunately) unknown to most but which leaves a tremendous void in San Pedro Sula (Honduras) and throughout the Central American country, so much so that condolences to the family they also came from the government of President Xiomara Castro.

A woman whose example contrasts with the characteristics of an increasingly individualistic, frenetic, “everything at once” society, a woman I had the pleasure and privilege of knowing personally at February 2023 and that filled my heart with hope and teachings. Teresa worked to bring culture, memory and identity to one of the most abandoned areas of Honduras, most left to itself, most exposed to the structural ills that plague this area of ​​Latin America.

This energetic woman originally from Mexico City (May 25, 1945) passed away at the age of 78, having spent more than half of her life in Honduras, her adopted homeland. A heart operation was fatal and the news circulated like a shower of cold water on Saturday 24 June in the local press in Honduras. Yes, because Teresa was one of the custodians, probably one of the most passionate, of the memory of San Pedro Sulathe economic center of the Central American country (in perpetual rivalry with the capital Tegucigalpa) but also a city known in the international news above all for its very high rate of generalized violence, extortion and murder.

In San Pedro Sula there is a jewel of national heritage, it is the Museum of Anthropology and History which preserves the memory and heritage of the Sula Valley. A museum that has been open for almost three decades and which owes its magnificence and fame to the tireless work of a woman, Teresa Campos de Pastor, who with passion, determination, professionalism and affection has brought this institution to a safe port.

Teresa was the handyman director of the museum, Mexican by birth but in Honduras for almost 50 years, she had been linked to the museum project even before it opened. If today both local people and foreigners can visit and enjoy this immense cultural wealthit is thanks to the tireless work of this Mexican anthropologist who, with talent, administrative skills and “don de gente”, has been able to navigate the difficult waters of promoting culture in Honduras, managing to make this important institution survive even the confinement produced by the pandemic from Covid-19.

After arriving in Honduras in 1975, thanks to her marriage to Rodolfo Pastor de María y Campos, Doña Teresita (as she was known by the Sampedranos) gave herself body and soul to the Central American country, becoming an iconic woman and an example for the new generations.

Looking back at the photos from that Saturday 4th February, when she offered to open the museum (usually closed on weekends) to allow me and some colleagues to enjoy that wonderful collection of art, culture and history, I can’t help but remember his kindness, his smile, his enormous competence and his modesty. We spent the afternoon listening to the story of that museum, which is also the legacy that Teresa leaves to San Pedro Sula and all of Honduras, a project of living memory, commitment, constancy and an example of how the city can and should flourish again.

On the museum websitewe can in fact read that since its inauguration (1994) this center has been dedicated to protection of national heritageeducating and spreading culture, stimulating research, creating and strengthening an identity that has its roots in the ancestral wealth of the Sula Valley.

Teresa’s story had not gone unnoticed in Mexico, a country that she had left to follow love and to which, however, she had remained strongly linked. In 2016 she had in fact been awarded the award Dangerous, a word from the indigenous Náhuatl language which means “Way” and which is awarded to Mexican men and women who distinguish themselves for high merits outside their homeland. A highly deserved award, which manifested an exemplary commitment, discipline and dedication, almost a mission that saw Teresita lead this museum project in which she amazingly summarized her studies and all her great talents.

At the presentation of that well-deserved award, there was no lack of words of thanks to colleagues, supporters and friends of the museum, because Teresa’s greatness also lay in her humility and in her ability to think about the community: “It really seems that without wanting to left a footprint, a good path that fate has reserved for me” were the words with which he ended his speech. On the other hand, I remember her on the doorstep of the museum, thanking me for having found the time to visit it (she who had opened it one Saturday afternoon especially for us), with a genuine smile of those who have found meaning and purpose in life.

Hello Teresa, may the earth be light on you.

