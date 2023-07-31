The death toll from clashes in the Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon has risen to nine

Clashes resumed overnight in Lebanon’s Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near the port city of Sidon after a truce was agreed on Sunday afternoon. The confirmed deaths have risen to nine. It is the third consecutive day of clashes between the Palestinian political and paramilitary organization Fatah and supporters of the Islamist group al Shabab al Muslim. The violence began on Saturday after the killing of a member of the Islamist group by an unidentified gunman. Among those killed there is also a Fatah commander, Ashraf al Armouchi.

Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp was established in 1948 and is the largest in Lebanon. According to United Nations data, it hosts over 63,000 officially registered Palestinians, but the real population could be higher. Security in the camp is handled by the two rival factions, and clashes are frequent.

