Home » The death toll from clashes in the Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon has risen to nine
World

The death toll from clashes in the Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon has risen to nine

by admin
The death toll from clashes in the Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon has risen to nine

Clashes resumed overnight in Lebanon’s Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near the port city of Sidon after a truce was agreed on Sunday afternoon. The confirmed deaths have risen to nine. It is the third consecutive day of clashes between the Palestinian political and paramilitary organization Fatah and supporters of the Islamist group al Shabab al Muslim. The violence began on Saturday after the killing of a member of the Islamist group by an unidentified gunman. Among those killed there is also a Fatah commander, Ashraf al Armouchi.

Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp was established in 1948 and is the largest in Lebanon. According to United Nations data, it hosts over 63,000 officially registered Palestinians, but the real population could be higher. Security in the camp is handled by the two rival factions, and clashes are frequent.

See also  out in Q2, he starts fifteenth in the Saudi Arabian GP

You may also like

The Capture and Weapons Seizure in Santa Cruz:...

The crocodile grabbed the woman, only her head...

Iran’s Pressure Mounts to Secure Its Share of...

Expensive petrol, self at 1.912 euros per litre....

In Baghdad, protesters burned the flag of Sweden...

FK Vojvodina wins the Football Friends Tournament in...

The first photos of ousted President Bazoum after...

Deadly Bomb Attack on Pakistani Political Party Rally...

tomorrow’s horoscope, Tuesday 1st August

Niger, coup plotters against France: “He wants to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy