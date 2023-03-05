The death toll has reached 57. Who is responsible for the Greek train accident?

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-04 07:52

Chinanews.com, March 3. According to the Greek “China Greece Times”, as of the 2nd local time, the number of victims of the train collision accident in Greece has climbed to 57. The accident exposed the long-standing shortcomings of the Greek railway system.

According to reports, on February 28 local time, a passenger train and a freight train collided in Greece. Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned after the accident, saying he was “responsible for the long-standing mistakes of the Greek state and political system”.

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis said it was “a tragic human error”. He appointed Defense Secretary George Gila Patretis to quickly proceed to establish an independent cross-party expert committee that will fully examine the causes of the accident and the long delays in the implementation of the rail project.

At present, the police have arrested a 59-year-old station master, who will face charges such as manslaughter. According to Reuters, his defense lawyer said he had an “emotional breakdown” and admitted that he was partly responsible for the accident, but there were other factors.

Kostas Genidunios, president of the Greek Train Drivers’ Union, said the electronic system installed to warn train drivers of incoming trains along the entire route between Athens and Thessaloniki had been in place for years. Never worked.

Subway and railway workers went on a 24-hour strike on the 2nd. Greece officially announced that March 1st to 3rd will be a national mourning day, all public buildings will be lowered at half-staff, and various public activities will be suspended. Political parties have also suspended related election activities. (Chang Lin)