The death toll of the Turkey-Syria earthquake exceeds 20,000, and several survivors were rescued from the rubble four days later
World

The death toll of the Turkey-Syria earthquake exceeds 20,000, and several survivors were rescued from the rubble four days later – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin

  1. Death toll exceeds 20,000 in Turkey-Syria earthquake, survivors rescued from rubble four days later Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  2. 【Photo Gallery】Turkey-Syria Earthquake–The Breath Under the Ruins Lianhe Zaobao
  3. super mom!Turkish woman rescued after breastfeeding for 55 hours after being trapped in rubble Sin Chew Daily
  4. When rescued, the umbilical cord was connected to the mother who died! Thousands want to adopt ‘miracle baby’ 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
  5. 【Turkey Earthquake】Thousands of people born in the rubble fight to adopt Syria’s “miracle baby girl” | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
