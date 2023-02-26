by gds.it – ​​2 minutes ago

While the Crotone firefighters are also engaged in the recovery of survivors and the bodies of those who did not make it off the coast of Calabria, after the shipwreck of migrants, in the world…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The shipwreck of migrants in Calabria: the debate between the political forces reopens appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.