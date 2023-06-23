“The debris of the Titan consistent with a catastrophic implosion”: the statements of the US Coast Guard after days of searches

A “catastrophic implosion” and the instantaneous death of all five passengers. Here are the first statements of the Coast Guard Usa after the discovery of what happened in the depths of the ocean to the submarine Titan. After days of desperate searches, the wreckage of the OceanGate submarine missing since Sunday was found right next to the ghost of the Titanic, with the same company and the US Coast Guard announcing the deaths of the crew in the evening. “The seabed is an incredibly difficult environment,” the Coast Guard said, stressing that it has yet to gather information on what happened to the “spacecraft” that was supposed to bring wealthy men to see the wreck of the Titanic.

