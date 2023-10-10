The Debt Trap of China’s Belt and Road Initiative: Experts Say Figures Underestimated

China‘s Belt and Road Initiative accumulates US$2 trillion in contracts, experts skeptical about debt figures

China announced on Tuesday that its Belt and Road Initiative has accumulated US$2 trillion in contracts globally since 2013, and that no country has fallen into a debt crisis due to its participation in the Belt and Road Initiative. However, experts are skeptical about the debt figures, saying the amount is likely to be underestimated.

The Chinese government stated at the launch of the white paper “Co-building the Belt and Road Initiative: Major Practices in Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind” that new contracts for contracting projects currently signed with partners have reached a total value of two trillion US dollars. This amount is roughly equivalent to the size of the economies of Russia or Canada.

According to a white paper issued by China’s State Council, countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative still owe the Export-Import Bank of China a total of more than US$300 billion. Experts believe that this figure is likely to be an underestimate, revealing the huge debt behind this global infrastructure initiative.

Critics have long accused China of luring low-income countries into a debt trap by offering huge loans that are difficult to repay. The white paper states that China‘s loans for the Belt and Road Initiative in co-building countries are about 307.4 billion U.S. dollars, with an average debt of about 2.4 billion U.S. dollars per country.

However, the white paper did not detail which countries owe the most debt or the repayment interest rates for these countries. Experts believe that the debt figure is likely to be much larger than the reported amount, possibly reaching up to $800 billion.

The Export-Import Bank of China has financed major transportation and energy projects in the Belt and Road Initiative, with links to foreign lending programs from Africa to Central Asia. The white paper also mentions that the Silk Road Fund has signed agreements for 75 projects, with a committed investment amount of approximately US$22.04 billion.

While China‘s State Council praises the Belt and Road Initiative for “bringing tangible benefits” to the co-building countries and claims that no country has fallen into a debt crisis, there is increasing wariness among partners about the costs involved. Italy, the only developed democracy to sign onto the initiative, recently announced that it was considering withdrawing from the agreement.

Beijing will host the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum later this month. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning welcomed countries and partners actively participating in the initiative to come to Beijing to discuss cooperation plans and seek common development. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the forum, marking his first visit to China since launching the war to invade Ukraine.

It is important to note that all contents of this article are protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any misconduct will result in the recovery of damages and criminal prosecution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

