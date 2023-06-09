The deceased actor Mike Betajeh | Fun

According to TMZ, Mike suffered a heart attack and died in his sleep on June 1.

Izvor: Screenshot

The famous actor Mike Betajeh, from the series “Breaking Bad”, died at the age of 62.

According to “TMZ”, Mike suffered a heart attack and died in his sleep on June 1, but the public only found out about it now, reports Avaz.

The actor spent his last moments at his home in Michigan, where he died, and his sister Diana pointed out that he had no heart problems before.

In the mega popular series, Majk played the character of Denis Markovski, the manager of Gustavo’s laundry.



. Izvor: Youtube/Robert Bowersock

(World)