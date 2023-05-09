The deceased mother of Aleksandar Džikić | Sport

Sad news has arrived, unfortunately Milka Džikić has passed away.

Source: MN PRESS

Milka Džikić passed away, mother of Serbian basketball coach Aleksandar. The bad news was confirmed by Partizan fans on social networks, and everyone remembers well that for more than three decades she was present at all the black and white matches where she became a recognizable face. This especially refers to the period when her son was on the Partizan bench, when she often approached him and they celebrated victories together.

“I’ve been watching Partizan for over 30 years. I support from the bottom of my heart. I don’t miss the games. Snow, rain, ice. I call those who don’t come traitors. They complain about the rain, what rain”, said Milka in an interview.

“I don’t remember who the coach was when I came to the first game. It was before Aleksandar worked. I think it was 1989,” added the famous Partizan cheerleader who will miss the black and white matches, so surely the basketball players will be even more motivated for the match against Real Madrid on Wednesday at 21:00 when the final four of the Euroleague is decided.