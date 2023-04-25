the decision of the sports judge has arrived

They arrive sanctions for the Juve and one of his registered. The press release is out Sports Judge relating to the 31st matchday of Serie A. It also includes the provisions regarding the match between the black and whites and the Napoliespecially for the tension-filled final. Juve received a fine of 15mila euro for a chorus addressed by the fans to the referee. Also Marco LanducciJuventus assistant coach, was fined 5,000 euros for “having addressed offensive epithets” to Spalletti.

Below the communicated of the Sports Judge with the sanction for Landucci: “DISQUALIFICATION FOR ONE ACTUAL MATCH DAY AND FINE OF €5,000.00 for LANDUCCI Marco (Juventus): to have, at the end of the match, in the changing rooms area, addressed to the coach of the opposing team offensive and threatening epithets; infringement detected by the collaborator of the Federal Prosecutor”.

Also there Juve received one fine of 15 thousand euros by gods chants by the fans addressed to the referee and the Napoli supporters. This is the note from the sports judge: “Fine of €15,000.00: to the Company JUVENTUS to have his supporters, before the start of the race, addressed an offensive chorus to the Race Director; to also have his supporters, during the match, repeatedly sing insulting chants of territorial origin towards the supporters of the opposing team”.





