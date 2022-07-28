It has been more than five months since Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukraine has stated that it will counterattack on the southern front. The Russian army has recently deployed more troops to the south, and the decisive battle in Ukraine is imminent. The British exposed the reason why the Russian army attacked Odessa immediately after the two sides signed the food agreement. The war between Russia and Ukraine has not ended, and Russia still plans to hold military exercises in the east at the end of August. What is the intention? The outside world has focused on the extent of the CCP’s participation in the Russian military exercise, providing important clues to observe Sino-Russian relations. U.S. President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are about to call again, and former U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that if Ukraine “hands over to Russia”, it will lead to another war disaster. After the German military aid was bombarded as a scam, the delivery of weapons finally accelerated.

Black Sea 3 ports resume Ukrainian grain export operations Istanbul Coordination Center opens

The Ukrainian navy issued a statement on social media on July 27, saying: “The lifting of the blockade of Ukrainian ports for grain exports has been carried out in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk,” Agence France-Presse reported. , Pivdennyi port (Pivdennyi) to resume related operations.”

Moscow and Kyiv signed an agreement on the 22nd to allow wheat and other grains to be exported across the Black Sea from three designated Ukrainian ports.

At the same time, Turkey officially opened the Ukrainian Cereal Export Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul on the 27th in accordance with the above-mentioned grain export agreement reached with the assistance of the United Nations. The deal is intended to allow Ukraine to resume grain shipments for the first time since Russia invaded in February.

The coordination center will be staffed with Russian and Ukrainian civilian and military officials, as well as Turkish and United Nations delegations. Their main tasks include monitoring the safe passage of Ukrainian grain ships along the established route, and supervising the cargo ships in and out of the Black Sea to check whether they contain prohibited weapons.

The blockade of exports from Russia and Ukraine, the two largest grain exporters, has sent prices soaring, making food too expensive for some of the poorest countries to bear. The United Nations estimates that nearly 50 million people around the world are already facing “acute hunger” as a direct result of the war.

Pro-Russian forces claim to have captured Ukraine’s second-largest power plant, Ukraine has no confirmation

The Russian-backed army claimed to have captured eastern Ukraine unscathed the Vuhlehirsk coal-fired power plant, Ukraine’s second-largest power plant built during the Soviet era, Reuters reported. If the power plant is confirmed to be occupied, it will be Russia’s first strategic gain in Udong in more than three weeks.

Russian and pro-Russian forces have struggled to make real progress on the ground since the capture of Lysychansk in Udon in early July.

An unverified video posted on social media appears to show a mercenary of the Russian civilian military company Wagner Group posing in front of the Uglegorsk power plant, pointing his watch to the camera, showing the local time It’s 10:10, and the date is July 26. Some Russian state media each, citing Russian-backed local officials, reported that the plant had been seized.

Reuters could not confirm the authenticity of the film or whether the power plant had changed hands.

Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed that the power plant has been captured by Russian forces, saying only that “battles” are still ongoing in two areas near the power plant.

Russia strengthens its troops on the southern front to prevent Ukrainian counterattack, Britain reveals the reason for Russia’s attack on Odessa

The Russian-Ukrainian war has been going on for more than five months, and the two sides are still fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has previously publicly stated that it will conduct a counteroffensive on the southern front. According to “CNN” reports, the Russian army has recently dispatched troops from various places to the southern front. For example, the road from the Crimea peninsula to Kherson has been occupied by Russian military convoys, from the Russian mainland to Kerry through the Kerch Strait. There are also a certain number of Russian troops in Mia. The Ukrainian government pointed out that in the border zone of Crimea, Russian troops are continuing to build up.

Analysts said the move by the Russian army of various heavy equipment may be to guard against an imminent counterattack by Ukraine, which is trying to retake the Russian-occupied areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The US think tank “Institute for War” (ISW) said in an assessment on the 25th that the Russian army will continue to consolidate its occupied positions in Zaporozhye and Kherson states in preparation for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian army launched a cruise missile on July 23, hitting a Ukrainian warship and a group of anti-ship missiles in the port of Odessa (Odessa).

In this regard, the British Ministry of Defence released an analysis of the situation on the 26th and pointed out that the Russian army did not actually hit the relevant signs of “the above-mentioned targets”.

The British Ministry of Defense believes that the anti-ship missiles deployed by Ukraine are regarded by Russia as the main threat to limit the combat power of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which greatly undermines the overall invasion plan of the Russian army, because the Russian army is currently unable to carry out amphibious operations to capture Ode sa.

The British Ministry of Defense pointed out that Russia will continue to prioritize Ukraine’s anti-ship capabilities in the future, but the Russian military faces problems such as outdated intelligence, lack of planning, and inefficient organization and mobilization, which are likely to delay Russia’s military target process. .

The war is not over. What is Russia’s announcement of the eastern military exercise at the end of August?CCP’s involvement in focus

“Reuters” reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense said on July 26 that Russia plans to hold regular military exercises code-named “Vostok 2022” in the east from August 30 to September 5. Among them, airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo aircraft will also participate.

Russia’s defense ministry said the military had not canceled any planned exercises, stressing in a statement that Russia’s ability to conduct such exercises was not affected by what it called “special military operations” in Ukraine. “Please note the fact that only a part of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is involved in special military operations (in Ukraine) in numbers sufficient to carry out all the tasks set by the Supreme Commander,” the statement said.

Russia seems intent on sending a message that despite losses in five months of fighting, Russia remains focused on defending the country’s overall territory and militarily capable of operating as usual.

That could be a challenge, though, said Mathieu Boulegue, a military expert at the Chatham House think tank in London: “Since February, a lot of troops and equipment from the Eastern Military District have been in Ukraine deployed, rotated, lost and killed, so it’s interesting to see what else they can salvage.”

The CIA said last week that an estimated 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine, the equivalent of the Soviet Union’s 10-year war in Afghanistan that began in 1979, and about three wounded. times.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the exercise would include some foreign troops, but did not specify which country they came from. Russia’s Eastern Military District, which includes parts of Siberia, has its headquarters in Khabarovsk, close to the Sino-Russian border.

Russia’s eastern military exercise in 2018 was huge and reportedly involved nearly 300,000 troops, including the Chinese military, which was the first to participate in the Russian military exercise.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to win over Beijing at a time of heightened confrontation between Russia and Western countries, whether the CCP will participate in the military exercise this year and at what scale will provide important clues to the state of bilateral relations between China and Russia .

According to “Republicworld” reports, former US President Trump accepted the conservative right-wing radio show “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton” at the “Mar-a-Lago” resort club in Palm Beach, Florida on July 26. In an interview with The Show, he warned against the Russian-Ukrainian war situation and the situation in the Taiwan Strait, emphasizing that if the United States “hands over Ukraine to Russia”, the CCP will fully capture Taiwan.

“We’re a country that allowed Russia to destroy Ukraine, they killed hundreds of thousands, and it’s only going to get worse, and if I were your commander-in-chief, this would never have happened. …and China and Taiwan are next.”

Trump has pointed out that Chinese President Xi Jinping will use Russia’s strategy in Ukraine to attack Taiwan and seize control of the self-governing island nation.

Trump stressed that he is one of the “toughest” presidents in American history, and that Beijing would never dare to make a fool of himself during his presidency.

Trump slammed current U.S. President Joe Biden, calling his policies a “disaster” who instigated the conflict in Ukraine. “Under my administration, this will never happen.”

As Biden and Xi Jinping will talk again on the 28th, the White House said on the 26th that the content of the call between the two will include topics such as tensions around Taiwan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump’s warning at this time may have deep meaning.

After leaving the White House 18 months ago, Trump returned to Washington for the first time earlier on the 26th. He gave a fiery speech at an event organized by the senior think tank “America First Policy Institute”, again suggesting that 2024 may be again in battle.

After being bombarded with “military aid is a hoax”, the delivery of German weapons to Ukraine is accelerated

After the German military aid was recently bombarded by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk as a hoax, the pace has finally accelerated. According to the “Deutsche News Agency” report, after Germany delivered three Gepard anti-aircraft combat vehicles to Ukraine on the 25th, the Ministry of National Defense announced on the 26th that four sets of “MARS II multiple rocket systems” (German version M270) were aided to Ukraine. Three of them have been delivered to Ukraine and will be as powerful as “Haimas”.

In addition, Germany delivered 3 more PzH2000 self-propelled guns at the same time, together with the 7 previously delivered, the total number of aid to Ukraine reached 10. The PzH2000 self-propelled gun is the most powerful artillery weapon of the Bundeswehr, and it is also one of the most advanced artillery in the world.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that Germany will also fulfill its commitment to transfer the IRIS-T SLM advanced air defense system, which is said to be able to defend the entire city, to Ukraine (Ukraine has decided to buy 11 sets). It was previously reported that the German Federal Security Council had reservations about the military aid case.

