LONDON – Populism is on the decline around the world, with populist leaders in government down to their lowest level in 20 years. This is according to a report from Tony Blair Institute, the former British Labor prime minister’s political studies foundation. According to the survey, governments in the hands of populist leaders and parties have dropped from a high of 19 in 2020 to just 11 today, the lowest number since 2003.
