The decorative lighting of many landmark buildings in Paris is turned off ahead of schedule due to the impact of the energy crisis
2022-09-25 09:54
Source: Securities Times Network
According to Xinhua News Agency, starting from the 23rd, many landmarks in Paris, including the Eiffel Tower, will stop their decorative lighting at night in advance. In response to the energy crisis, France’s energy-saving plan has made the bustling “Night Paris” a lot darker. According to the energy-saving plan announced by the Paris municipal government not long ago, from the 23rd, the light-off time of the Eiffel Tower will be brought forward from 1:00 the previous day to 23:45. Some other landmarks in Paris, such as the City Hall, the Tower of Saint-Jacques, some museums and all district government offices, all turned off their lights earlier, that is, from 10 pm onwards, the decorative lighting on the exterior was turned off.
current events
