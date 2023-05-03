The deep crisis of Türkiye in the vote

The country, still devastated by the earthquake in February and threatened by skyrocketing inflation, will elect a parliament and president on May 14th. A crucial deadline for “Sultan” Erdoğan: “But the problems are structural,” says political scientist Cengiz Aktar

“Even if Erdoğan loses the elections – and I’m not sure he will – this will not be enough to guarantee a better future for the country”. Cengiz Aktar is well aware of how complex and profound the challenges are for his Turkey which, still devastated by the February earthquake, is preparing to go to the polls on May 14 to elect the Parliament and the president. A crucial vote, which will determine whether the strong man in charge for the past twenty years will be able to stay in the saddle to celebrate the centenary of the foundation of the Republic in October, despite the many failures of his policies and skyrocketing inflation.

However, for Aktar, an Istanbul political scientist currently teaching at the University of Athens, the parable of the “sultan” president represents only the most striking face of a structural crisis that goes beyond the economic collapse and the authoritarian turn of the last few years, to in what the intellectual, signature of Financial Times, The world e Release, calls “the Turkish malaise”, as the title of his latest essay states (Il canneto, pp. 114, euro 16). A profound unease that has been smoldering under the surface of the Anatolian plateau since the birth of modern Turkey and which recent events have only increased. «Many people, especially in the earthquake area, feel abandoned by the state: there is so much anger and a widespread sense of impotence. And yet, if it is true that part of the country can no longer tolerate the current regime, Turkey is vast and multifaceted: not everyone thinks the same way”.

The openings of the early 2000s, when the nation had embarked on a path of reform and appeared a possible model for Muslim countries in search of democracy and prosperity, boded well. Instead, we have witnessed a progressive decline under the banner of reaction and totalitarianism.

Professor Aktar, what went wrong?

«The best period for Turkey was when the country was preparing to enter the European Union: in those years unprecedented dynamics had arisen, the thrusts coming from Europe had created an incredible synergy with the population’s desire for change . A renewal process that was bearing fruit but which unfortunately has completely stalled, due to the responsibilities of both parties. In fact, when the Turkish government began to abandon this path of rapprochement with the West, some countries of the Old Continent, and in particular some political parties within them, were visibly satisfied, because from the outset they were against enlargement . So we squandered a precious opportunity, with disastrous consequences.’

What do you mean?

“Today the only European policy towards Turkey is a contractual relationship: the refugee agreement of March 2016 is just one example. It was decided to treat Erdoğan as an acceptable partner, without setting the conditions that would have resulted from an eventual association with the EU, effectively supporting his regime. No European government has denounced Turkey’s illegal activities in Syria, where it is an occupying power and is changing the demographic composition of the area under its control, getting rid of the Kurds and installing jihadists. Many states, Germany in the lead, are implementing the three monkeys policy – ​​I don’t see, I don’t hear, I don’t speak – but what will be the result? Something similar happened with Russia, and we saw how it turned out. My country now has such profound and structural problems that, however these elections go, sooner or later they will come home to roost and cause significant headaches for the West”.

The Turkish Republic is celebrating the centenary of its foundation this year by the father of the country Atatürk: why does it claim that the very origin of the nation has caused a trauma that has never been resolved?

«At the beginning of the twentieth century, with the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, the Turks had to invent a nation to keep the state alive. And they decided to base this artificial construction on Islam: for all the non-Muslim groups who lived together under the empire, which was an ethnic, religious and linguistic mix that was by no means monolithic, there was no space. About 3 million citizens – a huge share of the 16 million inhabitants of the area that corresponds to today’s Turkey – were wiped out through genocides, pogroms and the exchange of population with Greece. Nearly one in five people disappeared and no one was ever punished for these crimes, nor was there any reparation for the victims. This has ended up producing a kind of contempt for the rule of law and a widespread culture of impunity, up until today. The current regime, in the last ten years, has constantly violated the law and the Constitution, yet nothing has happened: the people have not rebelled. Because, after all, what are the crimes of the regime – the robbery, corruption… – compared to what the grandparents of many Turks did to their non-Muslim neighbors a hundred years ago? Nothing, peanuts! This is the essence of what I call ‘the Turkish malaise’».

In recent years, however, there have been those who have tried to oppose the regime: intellectuals, journalists, many of whom have paid with prison or exile.

“That’s true, but unfortunately it has never been a matter of mass mobilisation, from the grassroots: people don’t dare go all the way, they prefer to stay at home and accept this regime as a fatality. The only group that really tries to resist is the Kurds. But, apart from a few exceptions, there is no courage to change, either in civil society or at the political level. Today, the opposition running for election ranges from the far left to the far right and includes an incredible amount of different and often opposing points of view: the parties have united with the only common policy of getting rid of Erdoğan, but you cannot govern a country with only one point on its political agenda. Under these conditions, however the vote goes, there is still a lot of uncertainty ».

Are you worried about the return of political Islam in Türkiye?

“Turkish territory has been westernized through a process that has totally marginalized religion. This weakened Muslim theological thought and gradually gave way to the penetration of the very radical Salafist Islam from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, which became predominant after the 1950s. The only interesting interlude occurred, once again, during the process of joining the EU, when for the first time there was talk of “Muslim democracy”. A turning point that could have been revolutionary, and in fact at the time the country was presented as a model for other nations in the area. But then, with the departure from Europe, the experiment failed and Turkey turned into a leading power of the Muslim Brotherhood, with the known consequences in Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Libya… A failure that does not concern only the Turks, but the whole world“.