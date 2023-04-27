the Def will be approved – breaking latest news

The Chamber of Deputies rejected the resolution proposed by the majority authorizing the budget deviation of 3.4 billion in 2023 and 4.5 billion in 2024. There were 195 votes with 19 no and 105 abstentions. In fact, an absolute majority of 201 votes is required for approval. The figure was greeted by the applause of the opposition. Immediately after the Chamber rejected the resolution, a Council of Ministers was convened with the 2023 Economic and Financial Document on the agenda. The flash meeting, on a proposal from Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, approved a new report to Parliament . According to what has been learned, the public finance balances already reported in the 2023 Economic and Financial Document remain confirmed, while the new report underlines the aims of supporting work and families which are the subject of the interventions scheduled for the Council of Ministers already set for May 1. After the rejection of the resolution on the budget variance, which prevented the subsequent ok to the Def, the chamber of the Chamber was therefore convened tomorrow morning at 9 for the general discussion. The explanations of vote will begin at 10 while the vote is expected around 11.30, as established by the conference of group leaders of Montecitorio: the Commissions will examine the new deviation this evening.

Meloni: The Def will be approved by Parliament in the next few days The Def will be approved by Parliament in the next few days: the government will keep its commitment. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke on the vote in the Chamber in an informal conversation with journalists in her hotel in London. For Meloni it was about a bad slip, a bad impression: I believe that everyone should be called to account. We are not saving ourselves and no one should be saving. But frankly I don’t think it was a political signal, paradoxically indeed occurred due to an excess of security. Now we need to make a further consideration on the parliamentarians on a mission – he added – but I don’t see a political problem in it. The Def will be approved, we will keep our commitments, she added. We face a situation that is not easy, we are doing our best. We are not saving ourselves and I believe that nobody should be spared. From a technical point of view he then added: I trust that government initiatives should not be changed, a very defined timetable with significant measures that depend on the Def, he added. In the chat of the elected members of the Brothers of Italy, the Prime Minister, according to what parliamentary sources have leaked, would have been more direct: I have no words. Commenting on what happened in the Chamber, where the votes were missing due to the absence of a part of the deputies of the majority, Giorgetti had said: No political problem, which the deputies either don’t know about or don’t realize. See also Chile, Doña Lucia died aged 99. She was the widow of General Pinochet

The majority asks for a repeat vote The situation is confused and perhaps it will be necessary to make a new CDM with new balances, this is a technical aspect that they will evaluate at Palazzo Chigi. There will have to be a new Council of Ministers to evaluate how to move forward, said the Deputy Minister of the Economy, Maurizio Leo, after the rejection of the report on the budget variance in the Chamber. We also need to correct the balances, added Leo. Meanwhile, the majority has asked the Speaker of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana, to be able to repeat the vote that took place in the Chamber with the rejection of the budget variance due to lack of the necessary absolute majority. For this reason, the group leader was updated at 18.45. With reference to the outcome of the vote on the resolution on the Economic and Financial Document held in the Chamber, it should be noted that the chairman Lorenzo Fontana updated the Conference of group chairmen exclusively for the purpose of allowing the offices in charge to carry out the necessary technical insights, let the Fontana staff know.

The criticisms of the opposition The opposition goes on the attack. A majority with these parliamentary numbers, on the most important political act, which fails miserably. A total lack of responsibility for the country’s problems, which adds up to the confusion and disorder of these days on the Pnrr, says the group leader of the Democratic Party in the Chamber, Chiara Braga. The 5 Star Movement asks Meloni to go up to Colle. You are incompetent: tell the citizens’ income recipients to go to work. But you come to work. President Meloni go immediately to the Quirinale to be guided. You are creating a financial instability that we cannot afford, attacks Francesco Silvestri of the M5S. Fratelli d’Italia minimizes: only a matter of coordination of the Chamber, there is no political significance, says Federico Mollicone, of Fdi, intercepted on the transatlantic at Montecitorio. Formally, a slightly modified text will be re-presented, explains Mollicone. See also Japanese media: Fumio Kishida will undergo general anesthesia tomorrow, and the Chief Cabinet Secretary will perform his duties as acting prime minister

The government is aiming for approval in the House by Saturday The executive is working to obtain the green light from Parliament for the deviation by Saturday morning. But the unknowns are different, starting with the real compact presence of parliamentarians in the halls, many have already left Rome. Parliamentary procedures would also require new steps in committee, a framework that would take up more time. So much so that everything will be postponed to next week. The government’s goal is to close the game by Monday 1 May so as not to slip the CDM on the Labor decree scheduled for that date.

