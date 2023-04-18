The defamation trial against Fox News is already over

The libel case against Fox Newswhich began after a lawsuit filed by computer company Dominion Voting Systems, it ended shortly after it began as the parties reached a $787.5 million out-of-court settlement. Eric Davis, the judge of the Superior Court of Delaware, the US state where the trial was taking place, intervened during the hearing saying that the parties had “settled their case”.

Fox Newsthe most famous and influential right-wing TV channel in the United States, has made it known that it is satisfied with having reached an “amicable” solution with Dominion also saying that this agreement “reflects the continued commitment of Fox to the highest journalistic standards”. Dominion chief executive John Poulos called the deal “historic.” He said that Fox News he admitted that he lied (“Fox admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous damage to my company”) and that the television network “now understands the consequences of spreading falsehoods”.

Dominion Voting Systems, which makes electronic voting hardware and software, had sought $1.6 billion in damages from Fox News claiming that the American network had repeatedly and unjustly accused her of having taken part in electoral fraud to favor Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, damaging the Republican candidate and outgoing president Donald Trump. Fox News in recent years he has strongly supported the Republican party and its most extreme fringes, as well as former president Trump, with very aggressive journalistic practices and often not very close to the story of reality.

Beyond the huge claim for damages, the trial had attracted great attention due to its implications both in the media – Fox News it is the most viewed network among all news channels in the United States, and this is the biggest case that has ever involved it – both on a political level. In fact, it was thought that during the trial the limits of the law would be discussed first amendment, the article in the US Constitution that guarantees freedom of expression. Over time, the American judges have established that it must be guaranteed to those who say certain things in good faith, in a nutshell. The TV had appealed to the very first amendment to defend its conduct.

The trial was not to define whether the repeated allegations a Fox News were true or false. Judge Eric Davis had already closed this matter when he had decided to institute the process, thus declining the request to dismiss. In the motivations he had written: «The evidence brought in the civil proceeding demonstrates CLEARLY and EVIDENTLY [crystal clear, scritto in maiuscolo e grassetto, ndr] that none of the allegations about Dominion about the 2020 election are true.”

If the trial had gone ahead, to prove the defamation Dominion would have had to convince the jury that the claims of Fox News had been repeated not by mistake or out of ignorance of reality, but that that thesis was the result of “effective bad faith” (“actual malice”), a discriminating factor established by American legislation, one of the most guaranteed in the world with regard to freedom of the press, introduced from a 1964 Supreme Court ruling.