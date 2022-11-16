NEW YORK – There is something dramatically Shakespearean in this last glimpse of the American midterm: the image of the great senator from Arizona John McCainnemesis of Donald Trumpcomes back to haunt him on the very day of his announcement for the 2024 White House race. It is not a casual appearance, a spirit evoked by improbable fortune tellers, rather it is the result of a political revenge that starts right from Arizona traditionally republican state.