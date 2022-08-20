In February, in the days just before the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian secret services (FSB) asked their informants in the capital Kiev to abandon their apartments, to leave their keys and to look for a safe place away from the city. The Russian spies knew that a few days later the military operation would be launched to decapitate the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and install a puppet regime allied with Moscow in its place, and they thought of settling in the houses vacated by the informers. They expected it to be a breeze. Things turned out differently.

The Russian spies did indeed arrive near Kiev in the wake of the soldiers, but at the end of March they had to retreat together with the occupying forces. The operation had failed, finding free housing in the capital was no longer a problem. If anything, the question was: how is it possible that Russian intelligence, which for decades has infiltrated and penetrated Ukraine – government and services included – and keeps an eye on everything, had really believed in the success of the invasion?

The Washington Post has come into possession of many communications from Russian agents, such as those about housing to be vacated in Kiev, which explain Putin’s intelligence rout. The source of these communications are the Ukrainian secret services, which obviously are interested in disclosing the details of the Russian bankruptcy, but the American newspaper confirmed the information received thanks to a verification work with Western sources.

The Russian FSB has all its predictions wrong. He created and paid for an immense network of Ukrainian whistleblowers for years but was unable to warn that Putin’s special operation would go badly, that the plan to take Kiev in three days was a political fantasy, and that the Ukrainians would not welcomed the arrival of the Russian armored vehicles with throwing flowers. Or, it is a second hypothesis, he had understood everything but was unable to transmit the right information to the Kremlin, perhaps because he feared Vladimir Putin’s reaction. There has been an irremediable disconnect between the intelligence services and the leader who makes the decisions.

Directorate number nine of the FSB, which has the specific objective of working for the subjugation of Ukraine, had received more and more resources in recent years. The Russian agents of the Directorate had grown from thirty to one hundred and sixty, with the task of recruiting Ukrainians at every level – even the highest – to facilitate the capitulation when the right time came. The local network also received a lot of money from the Russians to carry out sabotage and other missions, but when the time came, a good part of the Ukrainians who had already pocketed the funds did nothing.

The Russian intelligence also carried out two large-scale polls before the invasion, one in April 2021 and another in January, to understand whether the Ukrainians would welcome Russian soldiers as liberators or not, but did not communicate the right results to the Kremlin. Russia did not realize that it was facing very strong armed resistance. We often talk about the failures of Western services, starting with the failure to find weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in 2003 and ending with the lightning advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021, but the failure of Russian intelligence in the first phase of the conflict in Ukraine it was of even greater proportions.

Yet the conditions for Moscow were good. Putin’s intelligence has at its disposal a high number of double agents and moles in Ukrainian intelligence – which for historical reasons is nothing more than an offshoot of the Soviet KGB and therefore has shared a great deal with the Russians for decades. Just to give a measure of the depth of the infiltration: in 2014, after the popular uprising to free Ukrainian politics from Russian influence, half of the Ukrainian service executives (Sbu) fled to Russia because they were loyal to Moscow. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry claims to have arrested eight hundred saboteurs since the war began in February.

Among the maneuvers of the services was the preparation of two friendly governments, which were supposed to replace Zelensky’s executive – which according to plans was destined to be eliminated by the Russian special forces in the first hours of the war. A government in theory should have been led by Viktor Yanukovych, the pro-Russian president ousted by the popular uprising in 2014, who for the occasion was moved to an air base in Belarus, ready to be summoned. In case of problems, a second government was to be headed by a minor Ukrainian politician, also pro-Russian and Yanukovych’s man, Oleg Tsaryov, who in the days of the invasion made this premature declaration: “I am close to Kiev, it will soon be free from fascists”.

Whatever it has failed to do in Kiev, the Number Nine Directorate of Russian Services is doing it in the occupied territories, starting with Kherson in the south, where the Russification of every aspect of life – security, economy, politics – proceeds in stages. forced. The Russian intelligence services are accused of using brutal methods to break the civil resistance of the Ukrainians and to beat the local groups of partisans, which are acting with the support of the Ukrainian military. It is a great match between pro-Russian and anti-Russian infiltrators.