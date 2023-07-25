The defeat of Vox’s far right is one of the few certainties in Spain

Spain’s general election on Sunday did not produce a clear majority that would allow a political force to easily form a government. The centre-right Popular Party, largely favored in the polls, received the most votes, but does not have the numbers to obtain a majority in Congress, even in coalition with the far-right Vox. The disappointing result of Vox, which lost over 600 thousand votes and 19 deputies compared to the 2019 policies, is the most evident figure of the first summer elections in the history of Spain.

Vox had been at the center of the electoral campaign and discussions about a possible alliance with the Popular Party to form a government had attracted much attention. The realization of that scenario, also indicated as probable by polls, could have made the far-right party decisive for the first time in a national government: national because Vox and Popular Party had already formed similar coalitions in some local governments. However, things went differently and the results of Sunday’s vote, far below expectations, made Vox practically irrelevant.

Vox is a far-right party born in 2013 that does not hide a certain nostalgia for the era of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship: it proposes nationalist values ​​(in response to the left-wing independence of some Spanish regions) and has also based this electoral campaign on the rejection of the government’s progressive policies on gender issues and on repeated alarms on the issue of immigration. Vox seemed to be able to replicate the recent successes of far-right parties in Europe (in Finland and Sweden they were decisive results for the formation of a right-wing government); in Spain, on the other hand, the growth of the Popular Party, a formation of moderate conservatives, limited precisely the result of Vox’s right.

In the first statements after the election results, the leader of Vox Santiago Abascal attacked the candidate of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, accusing him of having contributed to “demonising Vox” and thus causing the “alternative government” to fail. Abascal did not criticize himself, but accused the media and the press of having created an atmosphere around Vox that would have made any result “heroic”.

Abascal’s complaints, including those of “rigged polls”, have no foundation, but are part of a consolidated communication strategy that makes extensive use of victimhood and the alleged “exceptional nature” of Vox in the Spanish political landscape.

However, Vox was the third most voted political force: it obtained 33 deputies, two more than the left-wing formation Sumar, but 19 fewer than those it had in the outgoing parliament. In terms of numbers, it lost just under 3 percent of the votes, about 650,000 voters.

The loss of consensus was particularly significant precisely in the regions where the far-right party was strongest and where it had already participated in local governments: in Castilla y León (region north of Madrid) where it has governed since April 2022 with the Popular Party, it lost 5 of its 6 deputies, as well as 4 percent of the votes. The defeat is important because precisely that local right-wing coalition had been indicated as a possible model for the rest of Spain. Vox also lost seats in Andalusia (3), in Madrid (2), in the Valencia region, in Castilla-La Mancha, in Murcia, in the Balearic Islands, in the Canary Islands, in Extremadura and in Ceuta, where in 2019, focusing above all on the issue of immigration, it had become the most voted party: now it has been surpassed by the Popular Party.

In the brief no-questions-asked speech after the election night, Abascal said he was sure that there will be a return to voting in December, but the end of Vox’s rise, precisely at the decisive moment for a possible entry into government, seems to mark an important turning point for a young party, in a country where until a few years ago there was no significant far-right formation.

The defeat of Vox and the lack of success of the right-wing coalition goes against the trend of the successes achieved in recent years by the radical right-wing parties in Europe. In Italy there has been a lot of talk about Vox also because of the ties and affinities between the Spanish party and the Brothers of Italy: the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke several times at Vox’s electoral rallies, with very animated tones.

