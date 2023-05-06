The delusions of the No vax that attacked Conte for his candidacy for the municipal elections: «A white coup with lockdown from the ex prime minister»

In his profile on the website of “Mass rises“, the list for which he ran for the next municipal elections in Massa (Massa Carrara), Giulio Milani, the man who today attacked the president of the M5s Giuseppe Conte, recalls having founded the so-called “Provincial Committee” with other parents of free-choice parents of Massa Carrara” to give support “to the fight against the Lorenzin law and the discrimination of children in matters of vaccination obligations”. A few hours ago, pretending to want to shake hands with former Prime Minister Conte, visiting Massa, in Tuscany, the No Vax approaches by slapping the leader of the Five Stars, railing against the anti-Covid measures introduced during the yellow-green government. «Finally March 2020 and Giuseppe Conte’s coup arrived», the attacker’s profile always reads, «as soon as I became aware of what it would have meant for the democratic, social, psychological and economic life of the country to accept the “lockdown total” wanted by the 5 Stars and the Democratic Party on an “international” cue, I cried “”. Milani’s story goes on: «I was attacked by tears for all that they would have had to suffer especially the younger ones, my children, and for the dramatic ‘revolution of the palaces’ underway, of which, as a historian, I was able to foresee the parable, including the entry into war”. The man continues talking about lockdown and restrictions: «More irrational rules passed off as science and an entire class of experts sold to the needs of power, as is now emerging from the Bergamo investigation. A criminal and still unpunished choice to indulge the ‘social sentiments’ of the oldest people in Europe and bypass”, he explains, “with this atrocious pretext, the budget constraints desired by the EU, obtaining those relief funds that today, with the Pnrr , the criminals themselves and their “systemic opposition” are not even capable of spending». From this interpretation of the facts derives what Milani defines as the “crescendo” of his “civil commitment”: “I declared myself a political prisoner three days after the declaration of lockdown total, confined to the house as I was, the work activity devastated, the children imprisoned like sleepwalkers, the people mad with terror and suddenly angry, ferocious, divided on everything and unable to face the meaning of life and death». And he concludes: «I think that in 2020 we have reached the bottom of our civilization».

