«The United States appreciates Made in Italy more and more, well beyond the usual 3F (food, fashion, furniture) already celebrated and shows great interest in our excellence in the most innovative sectors, those of tomorrow’s economy. Furthermore, in the current geopolitical context, which makes it more necessary than ever to strengthen relations between “trusted friends”, as also emerged in the meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani with the Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken, the Last November 4 in Germany, the growth potential of our already extraordinary economic partnership with the US is enormous. Italian companies can be certain that the United States therefore constitutes a primary and enthusiastic interlocutor and a still largely unexplored market, where Made in Italy can find export opportunities and local partnerships of exceptional value».

The Italian ambassador in Washington, Mariangela Zappia launched a message of great optimism, inaugurating yesterday in Milan a two-day event dedicated to relations between Italian and American companies and universities, which kicked off with the Transatlantic award gala dinner of the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy (AmCham) and which continues today with a meeting at the Polytechnic.

After all, optimism is more than justified by the data on trade between the two countries, which photograph continuous records of Italian exports of goods to the US, bringing their value well beyond pre-Covid levels. And the growth continues. According to the US Department of Commerce, in the first nine months sales of Italian goods in the US grew by 12.7% compared to the same period in 2021, reaching 56.56 billion euros. And Istat has photographed a strong increase in Italian exports to the USA also in October, with a round +34% on the same month 2021.

«The exchanges between our two countries, united in an Atlantic alliance that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has helped to strengthen, are record-breaking – confirms Ambassador Zappia to the Sole 24 Ore – and this testifies that after Covid the our system was ready to go again. The vitality and capacity for continuous innovation of Italian companies, research centres, universities and cultural institutions are increasingly recognized in America. Of great value, then, is Italian excellence in sectors deemed strategic such as defence, energy, biomedical, digital, space economics. The country system is doing its part to accompany companies abroad, implementing the global vision of the Farnesina, which attributes to the network of embassies and consulates a function of coordination and encouragement for all the players in the field: from the Ice Agency to the Institutes cultural Italians abroad».

The results of this teamwork and the strength of the all-out partnership between Italy and the United States are evident. And yet, even on the “mature” North American market, Italian companies still have plenty of room for growth.