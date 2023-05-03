The demining force is too busy Ukrainian farmers coup demining farmland efficiently | landmines | Ukrainian farmers | demining tractors

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, May 03, 2023]It’s the spring plowing season again. Faced with the large number of landmines buried by the Russian army in the farmland, the demining tractors handmade by Ukrainian farmers can show their skills this time.

Sitting in the raised bucket of the excavator, the demining operator is using a computer to control a tractor in a farmland not far away.

It was a demining tractor hand-built by local farmers. It used metal rollers to drive the road, and the cab was protected by a metal protective plate. Although it looks shabby and dilapidated, even the windows are glued together with plastic sheeting and duct tape, it is running very smoothly, sweeping across a large area of ​​land at a fast pace.

Practice has proved that the demining effect of this tractor is superb.

Alexander Kryvetsov, general manager of the agricultural company: “We ran over an anti-tank mine. The protection equipment was blown off. The tractor was not damaged. The (remote control) mechanic was not there. Everyone was alive and safe. We Equipment repaired.”

Kryvetsov, who built the demining tractor, said that the cost of the demining tractor is not high. He only spent money on the remote control system, and the rest are old or recycled.

Alexander Kryvetsov, general manager of the agricultural company: “The mine-sweeping metal parts in front (of the tractor) were removed from Russian tanks that were attacked (abandoned) at the intersection.”

In Kharkov, Ukraine, where fierce fighting once broke out, although the sound of artillery has gone away, the large number of landmines buried by the Russian army in the farmland have become a huge hidden danger for farmers’ spring plowing.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmigal said last month that Russian troops planted landmines in about 30 percent of Ukraine.

However, due to the huge workload, deminers have no time to help farmers.

Sergey Dudak, official of the Kharkov demining unit: “Many fields in the Kharkov region are mined. We have discharged about 500 anti-tank mines and countless anti-personnel mines.”

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporter Ren Hao

