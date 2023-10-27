The Demographic Challenges of Cuba: Accelerated Aging, Low Fertility, and Adolescent Fertility

The accelerated aging of the population, low fertility rates, and challenges surrounding adolescent fertility are some of the key findings from the Cuban Health Statistical Yearbook 2022. The yearbook, in its 51st edition and published in 2023, reaffirms the demographic dynamics of Cuban society today.

One of the most significant trends highlighted in the yearbook is the aging population in Cuba. The proportion of older people is constantly increasing compared to the young population. According to the yearbook, 22.3% of people in Cuba are 60 years or older, marking a four-percentage-point increase in just over a decade. This demographic shift poses challenges in terms of healthcare, social services, and long-term care and planning.

However, the aging population also presents an opportunity for Cuba. Efforts need to be made to challenge stereotypes associated with old age and recognize the valuable contribution that older people make to society. Instead of viewing them as a burden, they should be valued as an invaluable resource.

Another significant finding from the yearbook is the low levels of fertility in Cuba. The country has experienced a simultaneous reduction in the percentage of people under 15 years of age. The fertility rate has been below the replacement level for 45 years, with less than one daughter per woman. In 2022, the birth rate in Cuba decreased by 3.4% compared to the previous year, resulting in 3,693 fewer births. Cuba has not had generational replacement since 1978.

The dynamics of fertility in Cuba are similar to many developed countries, but the country also faces the challenge of high emigration rates. While the birth rate and fertility are different concepts, both are crucial to understanding the demographic dynamics and reproductive capacity of a population.

In addition to the aging population and low fertility rates, the yearbook also highlights the issue of adolescent fertility. Teenage pregnancy rates continue to be high in Cuba, posing challenges in terms of maternal health, education, and general well-being for adolescent girls.

Mortality data from the yearbook further reveal that chronic non-communicable diseases are the leading causes of death in Cuba. Heart diseases and malignant tumors account for 48.3% of total deaths in 2022. This reflects the epidemiological transition, where chronic diseases gradually replace infectious diseases as the main causes of morbidity and mortality in a population.

The yearbook also highlights a disparity in mortality rates between men and women, raising questions about underlying influences. Men tend to be more exposed to risk behaviors, such as smoking and alcohol consumption, which could contribute to the higher mortality rates for certain diseases.

Overall, the findings from the Cuban Health Statistical Yearbook 2022 emphasize the need for attention and action from all sectors of society. Efforts must be made to address the challenges posed by the aging population, low fertility rates, and adolescent fertility while recognizing the valuable contributions of older people and promoting better health outcomes for all.

