FROM OUR REPORTER

IZYUM The presence of war is perceptible progressive approaching the front of Donbass. If in Kiev it now seems far away, almost impalpable if it weren’t for the occasional alarm sirens, already the other evening in Kharkiv the deserted streets and the curfew imposed at 11pm (instead of midnight as in Kiev and in the west) marked the difference. But the cruel destruction is imposed a little further south, in the surroundings of Izyum. The houses in the suburbs show large gashes on the walls and roofs, many are reduced to rubble.

The gas stations are almost all blackened by fires; the gas station attendants work at the pumps sheltered under gutted canopies and among the wreckage. On the sides of the roads and in the fields all around you can see the burnt carcasses of tanks and armored cars. At the gates of the center there are long lines of military vehicles directed to the combat zones around Bakhmut. The soldiers relax under a shy sun, crowding the cafés before leaving again.

The sleeping city The most disheartening fact is that the city appears almost the same as when we reached it shortly after the Ukrainian army had managed to liberate it from the Russians in the second week of September. Nothing to do with the reconstruction frenzy that one feels when visiting Bucha, Irpin and the other towns devastated by Russian soldiers north of Kiev.

In Izyum, piled rubble still dominatesbuildings punctured by bullets, grocery stores with cellophane instead of glass, deserted condominiums, little traffic, many elderly people and very few young people: a city as if asleep, frozen in expectation.

The exodus “We haven’t yet managed to make an inventory of the damage, we only know that they amount to billions of euros and we don’t have the funds to repair them,” says 53-year-old Valery Marchinko, who has been mayor since 2015 (he is in his second term) and try to provide some data.

“Before the Russians managed to occupy Izyum, at the beginning of April 2022, we had over 50,000 inhabitants, seven months later we drove them out, a thousand local collaborators also fled with them,” he explains. “But the urban fabric is devastated. Of the approximately 200 high-rise buildings in the centre, over 110 were uninhabitable during the cold of winter. 35 percent of the 14,000 private homes are destroyed or unusable. We had 11 schools, 5 remain standing. Today people are slowly returning, but we are only 22,000 inhabitants, less than half of before », he says. His makeshift office has been created on the first floor of an old disused kindergarten: the remains of the municipality dominate the main square blackened by fire.

The desolation Proceeding towards Kramatorsk, desolation triumphs. All urban centres, even the smallest ones and isolated farms, appear destroyed, completely empty, with not even one house intact. Observing them it becomes evident how gigantic the work of reconstruction will have to be.

According to the economic institutes of the University of Kiev, the amount of damage to the country caused by the Russian invasion now exceeds 140 billion euros, of which 54 for housing structures, 36 for public infrastructures, over 13 for private industry , 9 for school buildings, about ten for energy structures. All data that will certainly be examined at the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine scheduled in Rome on April 26th. And to these sums must be added the funds necessary to clean up entire regions of unexploded bombs, filter polluted waters, make woods and above all agricultural plots usable.