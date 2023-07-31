The Desperate Attempt to Protect Pablo Escobar’s Family: The Untold Story of His Confinement and Failed Negotiations

Title: Pablo Escobar’s Failed Attempt to Secure Political Asylum for his Family in the UK Revealed on 30th Anniversary

Subtitle: The last months of the notorious drug lord’s life were clouded with fear and negotiations

Despite his status as one of history’s most prominent drug traffickers, Pablo Escobar’s final months were marked by fear and desperation. Recently revealed documents shed light on the drug lord’s failed attempt to secure political asylum for his family in the United Kingdom, which he saw as crucial for their safety and stability. These revelations come on the 30th anniversary of Escobar’s death.

After his escape from La Catedral prison, Escobar found himself losing the loyalty of his trusted men, who either turned themselves into authorities or abandoned him. Seeking refuge in the Olivos neighborhood of Medellín, the drug lord repeatedly attempted to negotiate his surrender, driven by concerns for his family’s safety.

One of Escobar’s primary fears was a repeat attack on his family like the one that had occurred in the Monaco building on January 13, 1988. In an effort to secure his wife and two children’s safe passage out of Colombia, Escobar sought an agreement with the Colombian government wherein his surrender would be rewarded with their departure.

Recently uncovered files from the National Archives in London reveal how Gustavo de Greiff, the Colombian Attorney General of the time, visited the British embassy in September 1993. These files detail de Greiff’s proposal to grant political asylum to 14 of Pablo Escobar’s family members in the United Kingdom.

According to the documents, Escobar’s family included his wife, son, daughter, two sisters, one brother, and eight nieces and nephews. However, the request was made with a strict requirement of confidentiality to prevent the media from discovering the Colombian government’s involvement. Noemí Sanín de Rubio, the Minister of Foreign Relations, reached out to David Hannay, the British representative before the UN, to ensure utmost secrecy.

Despite the efforts, the request was met with rejection in the United Kingdom. The violent history and extensive criminal activities of the Medellín Cartel leader were the primary reasons cited for denying asylum to his family. The British government feared that allowing them entry could potentially spark violence and crime within the country.

As a result, the British Interior Minister, Michael Howard, issued an order to exclude Escobar’s family from entering the United Kingdom. While Nicolás Escobar, a cousin of the drug lord, managed to arrive at Heathrow airport in November 1993, Escobar’s other relatives remained in Frankfurt before being sent back to Bogotá by the German government.

Following the rejection by both Germany and Mozambique, the Escobar family returned to Colombia on November 29. They took up residence at the Hotel Tequendama in Bogotá, where they had final conversations with the drug lord. These discussions were key in facilitating Escobar’s ill-fated escape attempt on December 2, just a day after his birthday.

Escobar’s desperate attempts to secure political asylum for his family in the United Kingdom not only speak to his concern for their wellbeing but also highlight the global impact of his criminal empire. Three decades later, the failed negotiation remains a pivotal moment in the notorious drug lord’s turbulent life.

