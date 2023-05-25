The destruction, review of the novel by Bret Easton Ellis (2023)

Los Angeles, 1981. “The glow” by Stanley Kubrick has just been released in theaters. Ultravox’s “Vienna” plays on the radio stations. Bret –the protagonist of “The wreckage”, the new novel by Bret Easton Ellis- is seventeen years old. He has a girlfriend, but secretly has relationships with other boys. He aspires to be a writer, but he is obsessed, like everyone around him, with the cinema, with the splendor of Hollywood. In a few months, according to his plans, he will go to a university on the East Coast: there he will be able to live his life with a little more freedom, particularly his sexuality. But, at that moment, two strange elements burst into his existence.

Those of us who read "Less Than Zero" at the time, the novel with which Easton Ellis revolutionized American narrative in 1985 (and which was endlessly imitated by new writers from all over the world, we only have to remember national examples such as "History's part of the Crown" of mornings or "The worst of all" by Ray Loriga), we are perfectly familiar with the teenagers in Ellis's works: infinitely removed from their wealthy and negligent parents who work in big companies, are lawyers or movie producers; young people who live surrounded by luxuries, addicted to cocaine –the star drug of the eighties-, to superficiality and easy sexual relations and, at the same time, victims of a kind of sentimental paralysis. To that golden circle of social parasites comes a new student, Robert Mallory, a handsome boy like a model and very mysterious. And at the same time, a serial killer appears, whose cruelty is comparable to the legendary Patrick Bateman, the protagonist of the other literary hit by Bret Easton Ellis, "American Psycho"which seems to get closer and closer to his world.

With this synopsis, it might seem that this is the typical novel by an exhausted author, trying to revitalize his career, with a repertoire of old hits… Bret Easton Ellis’s had been languishing for a long time, dedicated more than literature to his podcast and very strange film projects, such as his film “The Canyons”, directed by Paul Schrader. It had been thirteen years since he had published fiction, and there was no shortage of those who considered him a name from the past, with a work and an aesthetic already surpassed.