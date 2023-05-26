The destructive heist title Teardown coming to Xbox and showing itself in video

The Tuxedo Labs studio has announced that the interesting destructive title Teardown will arrive on Xbox Series X|S later this year; it is a game in which we will have to plan robberies by destroying brick buildings in various ways managed by realistic physics, using the technique of graphics in voxel shading.
Here is the description of the developers, followed by the announcement trailer.
Plan the perfect heist using creative problem solving, brute force, and everything in between. Teardown features a fully destructible and truly interactive environment, where player freedom and emergent gameplay are the driving mechanics.
Knock down walls with explosives or vehicles to create shortcuts no one thought were possible. Stack items, build structures or use floating objects to your advantage. Take your time to create an efficient path through the level, plan your heist and get ready to execute it.
Run, jump, drive, slingshot. Do whatever it takes to collect achievements, avoid bots, or steal anything your customers ask for. But make sure you don’t get caught!