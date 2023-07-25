The detention of a member of the Directorate for the Coordination of Police Bodies | Info

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina ordered a one-month detention for Damir Kovačević, a member of the Directorate for the Coordination of Police Bodies of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who was arrested as part of the “Click” operation for accepting bribes.

The detention was ordered due to the fear that the suspect Kovačević will destroy, hide, change or falsify evidence and traces important for the criminal proceedings, as well as that he could influence witnesses, accomplices or concealers and repeat the criminal offense, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced.

Kovačević was charged with the criminal offense of receiving a reward or other form of benefit for influence peddling, in connection with the criminal offense of money laundering.

The members of the Investigation and Protection Agency (Sipa) arrested on Thursday, July 20, police officers of the Directorate Damir Kovačević and Joja Praštal as part of the operation “Click” for accepting bribes.

Sipa searched the premises and temporarily confiscated items at five locations in the area of ​​Sarajevo, East Sarajevo, Šipovo and Sanski Most.

The activities were carried out due to the suspicion that the crimes committed were receiving a reward or other form of benefit for trade in influence, in connection with the criminal offense of money laundering.

Sipa carried out these activities according to the order of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina and under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in cooperation with members of the Directorate for the Coordination of Police Bodies of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Sarajevo Canton and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska.

