The Deterioration of Havana’s Iconic Fountain of Youth: A Neglected Architectural Landmark

Cubans Express Concern Over Deterioration of Havana’s Fountain of Youth

The iconic Fountain of Youth in Havana has become a cause for concern among locals, who have witnessed its deterioration over the years. Located on Paseo and Malecón, the fountain is considered an architectural masterpiece and a symbol of the city. However, it has been abandoned and left to decay, prompting residents to speak out against its current state.

One resident, Siriam Favier Sanchez, took to the Facebook group Today’s Vedado to denounce the poor condition of the fountain and the surrounding square. Along with his post, Sanchez shared images that clearly depict the declining urban landscape in the area. He pointed out that one of the platforms of the fountain had collapsed recently, which poses a potential danger as many children play in the vicinity.

Architect Julio Herrera also expressed his disappointment on Twitter, criticizing the government for neglecting the maintenance of the fountain. He went as far as to describe the government as “the biggest demolition machine in the history of Cuba.”

The first complaints about the deterioration of the Fountain of Youth were raised back in 2012 on the CubaMaterial blog. However, the issue remains unresolved, and its condition continues to worsen.

In 2020, comedian Ivan Camejo reignited the debate by sharing a photo that revealed how the Electric Company had installed a lamppost in the middle of a mosaic created by Juan Moreira, which adorned the square. Such actions further contribute to the degradation of the area.

The Fountain of Youth was inaugurated on July 29, 1978, as part of the celebrations for the XI World Festival of Youth and Students. Designed by architects Rómulo Fernández, Miriam Abreu, Jesús Sánchez, José Cuedias, and Antonio Pérez González, its unique shape represents the five continents and is reminiscent of the festival’s logo.

Unfortunately, the urban space surrounding the fountain has lost all its trees and is negatively impacted by the sea’s exposure and the harsh Cuban sun. Once envisioned as a vibrant and colorful square with the refreshing presence of the fountain and captivating lighting design at night, it has turned into a mere shadow of its former self.

The outcry from concerned citizens highlights the urgent need for the restoration and preservation of this historic landmark. As the Fountain of Youth continues to crumble, it represents not only a loss of architectural significance but also a reflection of the neglect faced by many cultural treasures throughout Cuba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

