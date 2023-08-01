Title: Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Progress Jeopardized by Persistent Russian Resistance

Introduction:

Staromayorske, a small town in Ukraine, has become a powerful symbol of the country’s renewed counter-offensive against Mariupol. However, the latest drone footage reveals that the town’s four highways have been reduced to dust, highlighting the challenges faced by Ukraine in reclaiming and defending territory from Russian forces. This article sheds light on the recent developments in Staromayorske and the ongoing struggle faced by Ukrainian troops.

Russian Shelling Threatens Hard-Won Progress:

Following bitter battles and advances, Kyiv’s forces find themselves in a precarious position. Due to continuous shelling, not a single wall remains standing to serve as a defense for the reclaimed territory. This vulnerability allows Russian blunt artillery to threaten their hard-won progress. On Monday, persistent shelling hit the ruins of Staromayorske, with Russian officials claiming to have driven Ukrainian forces out of the village. Ukraine vehemently denied this assertion.

Soldiers Describe the Harsh Reality:

Troops engaged in the fight for Staromayorske, a combination of Ukraine’s territorial defense forces and the 35th Marines, have endured grueling losses during their efforts. The absence of cover under enemy shelling makes attacking extremely challenging. In the face of adversity, Ukrainian forces successfully defended the village against two attempts by Russian troops to retake it.

Russian Forces’ Persistent Resistance:

The Ukrainian position becomes increasingly challenging due to the proximity of Russian forces on the east side of the river. This allows them to utilize natural barriers and launch artillery attacks. While Ukraine’s counteroffensive has made gradual progress, the threat of Russian airpower and depletion of Ukrainian troops continue to hinder their advances.

Neskuchne’s Bitter Battle:

Krivbas, a soldier from Ukraine’s territorial defense forces, recounts the tenacity and cunning of Russian forces during the battle for Neskuchne, a previously liberated city. Despite expecting only 20 Russian defenders, Ukrainian forces encountered stronger resistance as 200 additional troops were hiding in basements. The fighting culminated in the school hall, where the Russian paratroopers made their final stand before fleeing. The scene inside the school, with graffiti expressing nihilistic sentiments, reflects the harsh conditions and the perplexing motivation behind Russia’s commitment to defending small settlements.

Questions Surrounding Russian Motive:

Ukrainian forces are left wondering why Russian troops fight so fiercely for these seemingly insignificant settlements. The persistence of Russian forces in every settlement raises doubts about claims of a thin defensive line. Ukrainian soldiers hope that, once the final line of defense is breached, Russian troops will retreat. However, until that happens, they remain vigilant and exhausted.

Russian Tactics: Ill-Equipped Prisoners and Propaganda:

Russian tactics continue to rely on deploying ill-equipped conscripts, often sourced from prisons, to expose Ukrainian firing positions. These “cannon fodder” troops allow better-trained Russian soldiers to launch attacks. Ukrainian commanders express confusion over the motivation behind such tactics. The article mentions a captured Russian pamphlet titled “What We Fight For,” which provides a distorted narrative of the invasion, claiming that Russia had no choice but to defend itself.

Challenges Faced by Ukrainian Troops:

Ukrainian troops face numerous challenges, including constant artillery fire and the use of irritant gas by Russian forces. Furthermore, they must contend with booby-trapped mines that are strategically placed to cause double explosions. Despite these obstacles, Ukraine remains determined to press forward in its counteroffensive, although uncertainty looms over how long this bitter fight will continue.

Conclusion:

The recent developments in Staromayorske and the ongoing resistance from Russian forces highlight the harsh realities faced by Ukraine in its counteroffensive. The extensive damage to infrastructure, persistent shelling, and unconventional Russian tactics continue to pose challenges for Ukrainian troops. However, with the recent deployment of reserves and renewed efforts, Ukraine remains determined to push forward, albeit with weariness and uncertainty about the future.

