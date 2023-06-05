Progress in the situation in Russia and Ukraine: Russia claims to have foiled a large-scale offensive by the Ukrainian army

China News Agency, Beijing, June 5th. Comprehensive news: The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the 5th local time that the Russian army has foiled a large-scale offensive launched by the Ukrainian army in the southern region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian military said on the 5th that the Ukrainian air force had launched 15 strikes against the Russian military in the past day, destroying multiple facilities and drones.

Russia says it foiled massive Ukrainian offensive

According to the TASS news agency, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 5th that the Ukrainian army launched a large-scale offensive at five locations on the front line in the southern region of Donetsk on the morning of the 4th, with the aim of “breaking through vulnerable areas.” . This offensive was defeated by the Russian army, and the Ukrainian side lost more than 250 people and many tanks.

Konashenkov also said that during the Ukrainian offensive, Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, was in command at the front.

According to the report, as of now, Uzbekistan has not responded to claims that the offensive was thwarted.

According to the US “Wall Street Journal”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the 3rd that Ukraine is ready to launch a counterattack. But he did not reveal a specific date for the counteroffensive.

According to Reuters, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexi Reznikov released a video via social media on the 4th, which stated: “The plan needs to be silent and start its own briefing.”

Ukraine says air force hits Russian troops 15 times a day

According to the Ukrainian National News Agency, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on the 5th that in the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 15 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, destroying command posts, ammunition depots and other facilities, as well as multiple reconnaissance drones. The Russian side launched 14 missile attacks, 40 air strikes, and 51 multiple rocket launcher attacks on Ukrainian military positions and related settlements, causing casualties and infrastructure damage.

Russian officials say that the performance of Western aid to Ukraine has increased the tension

Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov said in an interview with Russian media on the 4th that the performance of Western aid to Ukraine has been continuously improved. If the aid to Ukraine includes missiles with a range of 500 kilometers and above, the tension will escalate again.

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 5th, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the “We are with Russia” movement and a member of the General Council of the Zaporozhye State Administrative Agency, said that the Ukrainian army tried to break through the front line in the direction of Zaporozhye on the 4th. The battle lasted for more than 8 hours, and all attempts by the Ukrainian army to break through were thwarted.

Rogoff also said that Ukraine is using missiles aided by the West to intensify its attacks on areas behind Zaporozhye.

According to the TASS news agency, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the 4th that the Russian side thwarted the Ukrainian sabotage team’s attempt to infiltrate the Belgorod region of Russia that day and forced them to retreat with shelling.

Ukrainian president says Russia should be prevented from evading sanctions

According to the website of the Ukrainian president, Zelensky held a special meeting on the issue of sanctions against Russia on the 4th. He said that Russia is manufacturing missiles and other weapons with the help of different countries and companies in order to circumvent some of the sanctions against Russia. Ukraine needs to work with its partners to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions.