China News Agency, Beijing, March 10th. Comprehensive news: The Russian Ministry of Defense stated on the 9th that the Russian army launched intensive missile strikes against Ukraine in response to previous “terrorist attacks” in Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the 9th that a Russian missile attack killed six Ukrainians.

Russia launches intensive missile strikes against Ukraine in response to ‘terrorist attack’

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on the 9th that the Russian armed forces launched intensive missile strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure, during which high-precision long-range air-based, sea-based and land-based weapons were used to destroy all target facilities. It is said that the move was in response to Ukraine’s “terrorist attack” in Bryansk Oblast on the Russian border on the 2nd of this month.

TASS previously reported that a number of saboteurs sneaked into Bryansk from Ukraine on March 2, killing two civilians. All saboteurs were driven back to Ukraine on the same day. In this regard, Podolak, an adviser to the Ukrainian President’s Office, said that Russia’s statement is a “typical deliberate provocation” and may be to create “reasonability” for continuing to launch attacks against Ukraine.

According to the TASS news agency, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said on the 9th that Russia believes that the Ukrainian side has not yet shown the willingness to start serious negotiations.

Ukrainian president says Russian missile attack kills 6

According to the Ukrainian President’s website, Zelensky said on the 9th that the Russian missile attack on the same day killed six Ukrainians and damaged infrastructure, and power, water and heating in some cities were interrupted.

According to a Ukrainian news agency report on the 9th, Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmegal said that power generation and distribution facilities in eight regions of Ukraine were damaged in the attack, which may lead to temporary power outages in many places.

Zelensky also said that the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was disconnected from the Ukrainian power system due to the Russian attack, sparking another crisis. In this regard, IAEA Director General Grossi stressed that urgent action is needed to protect the safety of the nuclear power plant.

According to the British “Guardian”, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched a total of 81 missiles and 8 suicide drones into Ukraine on the 9th, of which 34 missiles and 4 drones were shot down.

Russia, UN representatives to discuss extension of Black Sea food deal

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 10th, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova stated that representatives of Russia and the United Nations plan to hold talks in Geneva, Switzerland on March 13 to discuss issues such as the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized in a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the 9th that in the context of ensuring global food security, it is necessary to fully implement the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Black Sea ports. (over)